EAST GREENWICH—The town council heard from town manager Andy Nota on Monday regarding efforts of the Rhode Island League of Cities and Towns to seek input concerning potential funding from the state in the upcoming FY2021 budget discussion. Nota expressed that the town’s state-backed funding will likely remain similar to last year, but is unlikely to meaningfully increase.
“The league provides a significant amount of information to all its members,” Nota said. “They provided recently, a number of pieces of information about the upcoming legislative session. And the governor is expected in the upcoming weeks to reach an agreement on the 2021 budget.”
The Rhode Island League of Cities and Towns (RILCT) was established in 1968 to serve as an advocacy group for municipal interests and brings municipal concerns and suggestions before the state legislature. The league provided the town with updated information about mandated state relief programs which would allow the town to receive state funds. Unfortunately for the town, the state’s current $200 million structural deficit likely means that state funds will be few and far between. The structural deficit represents a persistent, long-term budget deficit, likely due to systemic mismanagement, and will pose problems for numerous parts of the state.
Among the programs that will likely receive some type of funding are efforts to boost housing and education, as well as to increase efforts to assess the value of land for tax purposes.
Specifically, Governor Gina Raimondo has expressed an interest in the possibility of creating an incentive program to spur housing growth similar to Massachusetts’ Smart Growth program, which encourages communities to adopt sustainable technologies for the benefit of environmental, fiscal and social practice. The move may be unpopular, however, given that many parts of Rhode Island, including Providence, currently have hundreds of houses that remain empty for no reason other than cost. According to HousingWorksRI, a non-profit dedicated to promoting dialogue about the local economy and affordable housing, more than half of all renters in the state and a third of all homeowners with a mortgage are considered to be cost-burdened, meaning that their housing costs exceed the recommended third of their income.
Another potential headache in the budget is the possibility that the state will alter constitutional clauses to protect the right to education. Such an effort, may, in fact, increase the tax burden on the town as schools will be forced to dedicate more funds to lawsuits brought about by the legislation. Currently, the RILCT is monitoring the situation and hopes that if such a course of action is taken, the state will budget funds accordingly.
“The League is very focused on that because what that will ultimately mean is that there will be pressure on funding should that be approved, and I guess the question always is ‘where does that come from?’” Nota said. “It’s something I do want to pay closer attention to.”
During his report to the council, Nota also outlined some other areas of interest to the future of the budget. Specifically, it was stated that the governor is considering incorporating pre-kindergarten programs into the state budget, that the firefighters union is expected to advocate for the incorporation of cancer presumption into their disability pensions and that Lieutenant Governor Daniel McKee is set to introduce a bill that may require the revaluation of value assessments for tax purposes on an annual basis. There was no mention of the costs required to employ government workers to carry out any of the proposals.
