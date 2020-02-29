Contributing Writer
In 1871 George C. Kenyon had part of his farm between Spring Street and First Avenue surveyed and platted by J. Howe. This plan consisted of one street, running north and south, with house lots on either side. Kenyon chose to name this street Mawney Street, in honor of Moses LeMoine, one of the French Protestant Huguenots who had escaped religious persecution in their native France, and emigrated to America, settling in 1686 at a place we now call Frenchtown. The Huguenots purchased land on South County Trail, where the RI National Guard’s Camp Fogarty is now located. Unfortunately, they bought the land from the Atherton Group, who didn’t actually own the land. The cellar holes of their original houses existed into the 20th century, when they disappeared in the development of the Military installation. As a result of the faulty title, most of the French families moved to other towns and colonies by 1690, but Moses LeMoine’s son Peter Mawney married Pardon Tillinghast’s daughter, and stayed in EG. (Peter Anglicized the family name from LeMoine to Mawney.) In 1874 Thomas P. Arnold purchased one of the lots, and a portion of another, bounded 80 feet on Mawney St. and built a new house there at what is now 67 Mawney Street. The house today is a 3-family home with 11 rooms, 2,250 sq. ft. of living space, and an interesting 2-story square bay window on the south side.
Thomas Phillips Arnold (1829-1909) was born in Exeter, RI, the son of Oliver & Dorcas S. (Phillips) Arnold of Exeter. Thomas married twice; 1) 1860 in Warwick, Amy A. (Congdon) Arnold (1838-1891), daughter of Stephen & Harriet (Blake) Congdon, and 2) 1897 in EG, Emily Eliza (Hood) (1849-1899) daughter of Thomas & Eliza (Mitchell) Hood. Thomas worked as a machine pattern maker in 1870, and as a carpenter in 1880, and may have built his own house. Thomas and Amy had 2 children, Carrie P. Arnold (1866-1897) and Louis L. Arnold. The son Louis inherited the property as his mother died in 1891, his sister in 1897, his stepmother in 1899, and his father in 1909, leaving Louis the only heir.
Louis Lincoln Arnold (1872-1928), son of Thomas and Amy, married 1) Leila (1874-1918), born in Georgia, and 2) Eleanor, b. 1829 in Georgia. In 1910 Louis and Leila were living in this house in EG with their 2 daughters Carrie Lilla Arnold, b. 1899 in Georgia, and Marguerite H. Arnold, b. 1902 in Georgia. Their first child Louise Evelyn Arnold (b. & d. 1896) died at age 9 months. Louis was working as a foreman at an EG factory in 1910, and in 1920 he was a magazine editor in Atlanta, GA. Clearly there was a tie to Georgia, as his wives and children were all born and buried there. In 1912, after owning the house for 3 years, Louis sold the property to Charles F. & Clara E. Bentley.
Charles Franklin Bentley (1865-1915) was born in North Stonington, CT, son of Francis J. & Lydia Elizabeth (Main) Bentley. Francis, the father, was a veteran of the Civil War, having served in the 1st Regiment, Heavy Artillery, Connecticut Volunteers. Charles married 1892 at Scituate, RI, Clara Elizabeth (Arnold) Bentley (1869-1947), daughter of Simon Cranston & Alzada (Tourtellot) Arnold. This Tourtellot connection is interesting, as Alzada was a 6th generation descendant of Abraham Tourtellot, another of the original 1686 Huguenot settlers of Frenchtown. Charles and Clara had 2 children: Lawrence M. Bentley (1894-1895), and Alice May (Bentley) Eldredge (1897-1920), wife of Harry O. Eldredge. Charles died in 1915, and his (re-married) mother Lydia E. (Main) (Bentley) Harris (1843-1928) inherited an interest in the property as an heir-at-law of both her son Charles (d. 1922) and his daughter Alice (d. 1920). In 1922, Lydia sold her interest in the property to Lydia Clara Bentley (Charles’ widow). In 1939, Clara Bentley sold the property to Wilfred A. Miner.
Wilfred Arnold Miner (1903-1968) was the son of Albert Dwight & Mary E. (Arnold) Miner. He was a 1924 graduate of Brown University, and a US Air Force Colonel in World War II, and received the Legion of Honor. In 1964, after 25 years of ownership, he sold the property to Joseph N. Zenga, Jr., a long-time member of the EG Historic District Commission and the EG Planning Board.
Owners of 67 Mawney Street since 1964 have been: Joseph N. Zenga, Jr., 1964-68; Owen D. & Judith B. Earnshaw, 1968-71; William P. & Susan L. Day, 1971-80; Charlotte A. Mastors, 1980-86; Gregory G. Mastors, 1986-87; Gregory G. & Lisa Deane Mastors, 1987-94; Lisa Deane Mastors, 1994-2017, the Lisa Deane Mastors Trust 2017-19, and the current owner since 2019, James P. Omara and Alison G. Newton.
Bruce MacGunnigle is the East Greenwich Town Historian. He can be reached at greenwich1677@gmail.com. His book “Strolling in Historic East Greenwich” is available at the Green Door, 130 Main Street.
