EAST GREENWICH—The school committee voted Tuesday to raise the daily pay rate for substitute school nurses by 33 percent. The move is the culmination of numerous deliberations that have taken place over recent years regarding the district’s hardships in attracting substitute nurses due to its relatively low wages. Interim district superintendent Frank Pallotta recommended the change to the committee, having researched the matter since it was brought back into the spotlight some weeks ago.
“After discussion and review of the substitute school nurse compensation with this committee and my own discussion with [district finance director Greg Booth] relative to compensation,” Pallotta said, “I recommend you increase the substitute school nurse compensation by $50, from $150 to $200 per day.”
Pallotta added that the recommendation was an effort to ensure the best care for students and workers alike throughout the district, but also stipulated that the money now being allocated to cover the costs should be kept firmly throughout the rest of the year, to prevent an unwelcome overspending of the district’s budget.
“My recommendation is based on the health and safety of our students and staff,” Pallotta said. “I would also recommend that the average cost between now and the end of the school year be approximately $3,500. I ask you, when you make your motion, not to exceed that amount.”
That request was echoed by Booth, who stressed the importance of not getting the district into the red out of an overabundance of goodwill.
“The budget allocation right now is $10,000,” Booth said. “We’ll exceed that probably by around $3,500 [with the new raises]. The language should be that the additional $3,500 to exceed that is only to cover substitute nurses.”
Ultimately, the committee unanimously voted in favor of allocating an additional $3.5K to the current budget in order to cover the costs of the raises, but added the caveat that, should more money be required in excess of that amount, another request would have to come before the committee for further action.
The move is likely to encourage an increased pool of potential substitute nurses who have tended to avoid regular work in the district due to the relatively low pay. The increase to $200 per hour will bring the district on a par with neighboring areas and, it is hoped, encourage more nurses to stay in the area as floaters, making themselves available regularly according to the needs of the district.
East Greenwich has had a tumultuous history with the substitute nurse population in recent years, going back to deep proposed budget cuts in 2018, at which point then-superintendent Victor Mercurio suggested the district cut $112K per annum by removing a permanent school nurse position.
At the time, committee member Matt Plain described the cuts as “violating the Basic Education Program.”
Prior to that, Mercurio had also suggested cutting nurses from the budget in 2015, along with librarians and capital improvements, to get the district’s budget back under control.
In all, the district’s current plight in being unable to effectively draw nursing talent has grown out of austerity measures implemented by the budgeting process after years of level funding from the municipality. It is hoped that the district and the town’s combined efforts to adopt sustainable budgeting practices and decrease debts will offer the means to continue to provide services of a similar quality to those of neighboring districts.
