The house at 15 School St. was built in 1860 by Susan A. Gorton, but when it was built it was located at 18 First Ave., on the southeast corner of Second St., where the car wash is located today. The house remained on First Ave. until 1969, when Cliffjean Realty Co. Inc. moved it to School Street. While this may seem unusual, all the houses on School Lane were originally built elsewhere, and later moved here. Most were moved here from Main Street, but one was actually moved from Cedar Ave.!
Susan A. (Sherman) Gorton (1823-1908) was the daughter of Gideon Austin & Abigail (Wilcox) Sherman. Susan married at Bristol in 1844 William Whitford Gorton (1822*1908), the son of Oliver Cromwell & Deborah (Sweet) Gorton. The Gorton family was descended from Samuel Gorton, the founder of Warwick in 1643, and President of the Colony 1651-52, under the Patent (Charter) of 1643. William was a house carpenter and may have built this house. William & Susan had 4 children, 2 sons that died young, and 2 unmarried daughters, Susan Maria Gorton (1855-1928) and Ida Abbie Gorton (1860-1901). The 1900 Census reveals that William and Susan were divorced. Susan and the 2 daughters were living in Providence, and daughter Susan was listed as a 43-year-old music teacher, and Ida, age 39, as a picture frame sales lady. William died in 1908, and his will indicates that the house was to go to Sarah E. Greene and Anna M. Sperry, but that his surviving daughter Susan would have use of it during her lifetime.
Sarah E. Greene (1852-1917) b. NY 1852, never married. She was the daughter of William Charles & Eliza (Gorton) Greene of Warwick. Sarah’s mother Eliza was the sister of William M. Gorton, the previous owner of this house, as mentioned above. William Greene’s father and grandfather were Joseph Greene Sr. & Jr., of EG, who owned the Ropewalk, a very long narrow building where they made rope, primarily for ships. They were descendants of Surgeon John Greene, one of the original settlers in Warwick.
Anna Moore (Greene) Sperry, b NY 1843, was Sarah E. Greene’s older sister. She married A. Percy Sperry, b. Virginia in 1834. Percy appears to have died between 1870 and 1875, as he and the family were listed in the 1870 census living in Baltimore, MD, where A.P. Sperry was working as a salesman in a store, with his wife “A.M.”, and children: Minnie (Mary W.) born in NY, age 11; Anna (Annie G.), b. NY, 9; Jennie (Requina A.), VA, 5 and Willie (William G.), b. VA, 3; as well as Peter Sperry, age 75, probably Percy’s father, also born in Virginia. The 1875 RI state census doesn’t list Percy, but it does list his wife and children living in Warwick with her parents.
After Susan Maria Gorton’s death in 1928, her aunt Sarah E. Greene and cousin Anna M. (Greene) Sperry inherited this house. When Sarah died in 1917, she left her share of the property to Anna’s 3 surviving children. Anna died intestate, and all her property was inherited equally by her 3 surviving children: William G. Sperry, Requina M. Sperry and Annie G. Edwards. Both William and Requina died unmarried and childless, leaving their sister Annie as the sole remaining heir. In 1928, William W. & Annie G. (Sperry) Edwards, living in New Jersey, sold the property to Marguerite M. Flanagan.
Marguerite M. (Flanagan) Whidden (1895-1971) was born in RI, the daughter of William A. & Ellen
“Nellie” Flannagan, who were both born in Ireland and emigrated to the US, William in 1856 or 1859, Ellen in 1865. They married in 1875, and had nine children, but by 1910, only 3 were still living. William worked at the Bleachery Mill, as a finisher in 1900, and a “callendar” in 1910. Marguerite married Joseph Cushing Whidden (1901-1891), who was born in Boston, son of John G. & Emmaline G. (Cushing) Whidden. Joseph’s 1942 World War II Draft Registration shows that he was 41 years old, and worked for the New England Power Co. He was 5 ft. 10 inches tall, and weighed 148 lbs. and had brown hair, hazel eyes and a light complexion. In 1945, the Whiddens sold the property to John J. & Dorothy M. Larke.
John Joseph Larke (1906-1978) was born in NY and worked as a machinist at Bostitch in 1940. His wife was Dorothy Mae Larke (1911-1983). In 1947 the Larkes sold the property to Henry Earl & May Beatrice (Battey) Briggs. The Briggs family sold the property in 1968 to Clifjean Realty, Inc., Clifford P. Barber, president.
In October 1968, Clifjean Realty purchased the undeveloped lot at 15 School Street from Frederick C. & Margaret Aanonsen. Clifjean then prepared the lot at School St., installing a foundation and moved the house from 18 First Ave. to 15 School Lane. In June 1969, Clifjean sold the house, on its new setting, to Joseph P. & Josephine A. Soares.
The owners of the house since 1969 have been: Joseph P. & Josephine A. Soares, 1969-94; Andre Gomez Rivas and Melyssa Plunkett Gomez, 1994-2001; Stephen J. Nemergut, 2001-04; Steven C. & Kathleen M. Lamothe, 2004-19, and the current owners since 2019, Michael W. & Amy J. Stone.
Bruce MacGunnigle is the East Greenwich Town Historian. He can be reached at greenwich1677@gmail.com. His book “Strolling in Historic East Greenwich” is available at the Green Door, 130 Main Street.
