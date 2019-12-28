By BRUCE MACGUNNIGLE
Contributing Writer
In 1846 one of the tracts of land in the estate of Thomas Bateman (1777-1844) was surveyed and platted by the firm of Atwater & Schubarth. Niles Bierragaard Schubarth (1818-1889), was a Norwegian immigrant who had initially worked as a draftsman on Erie Canal renovations in the early 1840s. From 1844 to 1849, he worked in partnership with Providence civil engineer Stephen Atwater (1816-1855). This firm helped redesign Providence’s North Burial Ground, and designed its Swan Point Cemetery and Cove Park, among other projects.
This tract of Bateman’s land covered the area from Main St. to the railroad tracks (built in 1837), and from London Street to Bridge Street. Simeon Weaver purchased six of the lots on Marlborough St. in 1846 and sold one of the lots in 1850 to Jeremiah Bennett, for a profit of 12.5% on his total investment.
Jeremiah Bennett (1822-1883) built a 6-room house on this lot by 1855, with 1,000 sq. ft. of living space, and a pleasant screened-in porch measuring 8 ft. by 23 ft. on the front of the house facing West at 194 Marlborough Street. Jeremiah was born in RI and died in Quebec. He married Mary Harriett (Williams) Bennett (1827-1900) daughter of Caleb & Phila (Whidden) Williams of Foster, RI. In 1850 Jeremiah was living in EG, where he worked as a carpenter, and may have built the house himself. In 1855, he was living in Boston and working as a machinist. In 1860 he was living in Chicago, working as a sewing machine agent. In 1856, Jeremiah and his wife Mary sold the house to Hannah T. Bateman.
Hannah Tillinghast (Kenyon) (Remington) Bateman (1819-1890) was the daughter of George T. & Elizabeth Kenyon. She was a widow when she married in 1849, as his second wife, William Bateman (1799-1873), son of Thomas & Elizabeth (Merrill) Bateman. (William married 1st Eliza (Allen) Bateman (1804-1848). They had 7 children.) William’s father Thomas Bateman was the owner of the original tract of land that was surveyed and platted in 1846. William was a farmer. He was “very deaf” and in 1873 he died when he was hit by a locomotive at the train depot. Martha had two children from her first marriage: John C. Remington (1842-1914) and Martha H. (Remington) Prosser (b. 1838). Martha was married to William M. Prosser. In 1867, William & Hannah Bateman, sold the house to her two Remington children. These two children, then in their 20s, gave their mother a life lease on the house, which she held until her death in 1890. In 1918, Mary (Remington) Prosser and her children George E. Prosser of Nebraska & Ida M. (Prosser) Walker of New Jersey sold the house to Frank L. Murray of East Greenwich.
Frank Luke Murray (1866-1941) was born in the town of North East, in Duchess County, New York, which abuts Connecticut and a small part of Massachusetts, the 5th of 7 children of Luke & Ann (Kelly) Murray, who were both born in County Roscommon, Ireland. The family moved to RI about 1868-69, as Frank’s 2 younger sisters were born here. Luke was employed in 1860 as a railroad worker, in 1875 as a farmer. In 1900 Frank was single and working as a liquor dealer. He was living on Greene Street with 3 unmarried sisters; Teresa, Maggie and Lizzie. His 2 brothers John and James lived next door with their wives and 8 children between them. The other sister, Mary, lived in Coventry with her husband Patrick M. Deegan and their 3 children. Frank married ca. 1909 Celia Daisy (Finn) Murray (1880-1959), daughter of Laughlin & Mary Finn. Frank & Celia had 2 children: Maurice J. Murray, b. 1910, and Arthur F. Murray, b. 1911. In 1897 Frank built the Elms Tavern on the south-east corner of Main and London Streets which he owned and operated for 44 years, until his death in 1941. When Frank died, Celia sold the Marlborough St. house to their son Arthur F. Murray and his wife Ann C. (Donovan) Murray (1910-2007) the daughter of John J. & Annie (Spear) Donovan. In the 1951-52 EG School Census, Arthur F. and Ann C. Murray were living here alone.
In 1962, the Kent County Superior Court filed a Final Decree directing any and all clouds on the Murray’s title to the property be removed, denying all “alleged or possible claims” of the Bateman-Prosser family, who had sold the house to Frank L. Murray in 1918, 44 years earlier.
The owners since 1964 have been: John M. Jr. & Mary A. Garvey, 1964-2013; Philip Garvey, Trustee of the Mary A. Garvey Irrevocable Trust, 2013-2017, and the current owners since 2017 David DiMaio and Lorea Meabe.
Bruce MacGunnigle is the East Greenwich Town Historian. He can be reached at greenwich1677@gmail.com. His book “Strolling in Historic East Greenwich” is available at the Green Door, 130 Main Street.
