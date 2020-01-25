EAST GREENWICH—The Rhode Island Education Accountability Act is already creating headaches for district leadership. The legislation, introduced in May 2019, will require numerous changes to the structure of district leadership and the practices by which it plans strategy, implements budgets and hires or fires employees. Following a presentation by school board attorney Matt Oliviero, interim superintendent Frank Pallotta delivered a report to the school committee on Tuesday outlining the immediate need of the district to start addressing how the legislation will affect it.
“Certainly [Oliviero’s presentation] raised a lot of questions and a lot of issues that aren’t solved,” Pallotta said. “One thing that I think is important at this point is that the superintendent will continue to come to the school committee for advice and consent regarding terminations and non-renewable resignations. RIDE doesn’t quite know how to deal with that.”
The legislation as it exists currently does not require the superintendent to do so, but Pallotta expressed that he would continue to come to the school committee for advice and consent. Such a gesture was only the tip of the iceberg, however, and the district could be in for some big changes in how it conducts its day-to-day and long-term affairs.
“A whole host of questions remains regarding the budget, accountability for the budget, jurisdiction over facilities, how that works and how that reflects on the principal’s responsibilities as it relates to the central office,” Pallotta said. “All those questions are still up in the air at this point.”
At the crux of the myriad of issues and questions surrounding the legislation that districts across the state are struggling to deal with is the legislation’s requirement for every district to form a unique school improvement team (SIT) for every single school within its jurisdiction. These SITs are effectively school-specific organizations appointed by the school principal to oversee nearly unlimited strategic and financial planning processes.
Under the current legislation, SITs will be required to be consulted in matters of providing recommendations on the hiring teachers, athletic coaches, instructional or administrative aides and other personnel, as well as in the planning of student development and performance goals and school budgets. Each school improvement team is to be composed of the principal and a balanced number of teachers, education support employees, students, parents and other business and community citizens who are “representative of the ethnic, racial and economic community served by the school.”
Importantly, though they are theoretically appointed by the principal, members of the SITs who represent teachers, education support employees, students and parents are to be selected by their peer groups at the school in a democratic fashion. Each SIT must also include a representative department head from a humanities subject area and at least one department head from one of the science, technology, engineering or mathematics (STEM) subject areas.
If such legislation were not already unwieldy enough, the Education Accountability Act further imbues each SIT with the capacity to garner exponential influence for itself. Vitally, the act explicitly sets no limit upon the expansion of the authority of the SITs with the sole exception that they cannot act to affect change on collective bargaining rights, and adds that their plans will replace any school development plans currently in place.
Pallotta spoke cautiously regarding the authority of the SITs to develop and implement strategic plans.
“My personal feeling on this is that the schools really need to develop their strategic plans in conjunction with the school improvement teams and rebuild a pyramid so that the district creates a district strategic plan off of that bottom line,” Pallotta said.
Though the district-wide implementation of the SITs is not set to be fully realized until Aug. 2021, Pallotta urged the committee that the current ambiguities of the legislation necessitate that they begin acting now to prevent being caught flat-footed when that time comes.
“The more you drill down, the more you dig into this legislation, the more questions and concerns that you will have,” Pallotta said. “I would suggest that the [policy subcommittee] start working on the school improvement team policy now to help improve that.”
The school committee’s draft revised policy concerning the matter is likely to appear on the agenda in the coming months and will aim to address how East Greenwich specifically intends to incorporate the changes into its existing infrastructure. To that end, the current accountability legislation is not unlike a computer operating system or video game insofar as it was accepted and released with full knowledge that it was incomplete to its stated task, and now will require innumerable changes and updates at the local level to become practicable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.