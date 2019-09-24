National Voter Registration Day is Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea will travel to several Rhode Island communities to visit voter registration drives and encourage all eligible Rhode Islanders to register to vote or make sure their voter information is up to date.
“I am committed to engaging and empowering all Rhode Islanders to play an active role in our state’s future,” said Secretary Gorbea. “The first step in that process is making sure everyone who is eligible is ready to vote.”
