EAST GREENWICH–It was a mini East Greenwich Schools reunion of sorts on Zoom Tuesday night with former superintendent Victor Mercurio and former school committee chair Carolyn Mark attending the school committee meeting.
Why were they there? To help honor long-time employee Christine DiMeglio who is set to retire.
During the meeting the school committee recognized DiMeglio, who has worked for over a decade as the confidential administrative assistant to the superintendent and school committee.
To start the praise from school committee members and staff, East Greenwich Superintendent Alexis Meyer welcomed Amy Healey who will be taking over for DiMeglio.
“You have very big shoes to fill,” Meyer said while praising DiMeglio.
Meyer, who has worked closely with DiMeglio since she took over as superintendent, said that she was happy to be able to thank her for her service.
“I am delighted to have this opportunity to thank you,” Meyers said.
One person who got to work with DiMeglio during her time on the school committee was Mark, who served on the committee for eight years, most recently as the chair, and said that she was grateful to have had DiMeglio in the district for so many years.
“I am so thankful for all your years of service with the East Greenwich schools,” Mark said.
She also wished DiMeglio a safe and happy retirement saying “goodness knows you deserve it.”
Mercurio, who served as superintendent in East Greenwich from 2009-2019, said that he was very grateful to have DiMeglio by his side, adding that anytime he presented a document with an error it meant that he didn’t have DiMeglio proofread it.
“Everyday that I went to work she made me look like I knew what I was doing,” he joked.
New school committee member Kevin Murphy said that he is grateful for the help that he has received from DiMeglio during his time on the committee. He also jokingly asked what the committee will now do without her.
Current school committee chair Anne Musella answered by saying that she is confident that Healey will be successful.
“I have full confidence in your ability to train Ms. Healy very well,” Musella said to DiMeglio.
DiMeglio, who will be trading the Ocean State for the Sunshine State, thanked the school committee for the recognition.
“I will miss you all while I’m in sunny Florida,” she said.
In other business, before she went over COVID-19 updates during her superintendent report, Meyer recognized Christine Uhrin who was a recent recipient of the Golden Apple Award.
In her COVID-19 report it was announced that 21 more students have tested positive for COVID-19 since Jan.19 and five additional cases have been identified since. The additional cases bring the total number of students to 93 and 27 for staff. These numbers are up significantly since before Christmas break, which had a total of 36 students who tested positive and 14 staff members.
On topic of discussion that came up during the meeting was the impact that COVID-19 will have on end of the year celebrations– particularly for high school students. While she didn’t have enough information to provide an update during the meeting on Tuesday, Meyer said that southern Rhode Island high school principals and superintendents are working with the Rhode Island Department of Health to see “what is possible” in terms of graduation. Meyer said that she will have updates in the near future.
During her report, Meyer also announced that kindergarten registration is now open for the school district. It was explained by Meyer during the meeting that registration is by appointment only and that appointments can be made online. Because of COVID the district is asking parents/guardians to complete all forms and bring copies of required documents to the appointment. Registration will take place at Cole Middle School.
The next East Greenwich School Committee is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb.23 at 7 p.m.
