EAST GREENWICH—The school committee held first reads of a plethora of proposed policy changes ranging from augments to the interview process for new district hires to the implementation of criminal background checks. The updates largely serve to keep district policies in line with the ever-changing landscape that is state education policy as well as to help solidify the calendaring of the coming school year. Among the more pressing reads was altered language to the district’s policies concerning the vetting and hiring practices of the district as they relate to administrators and the newly-mandated school improvement teams.
“It becomes problematic when you get into the school improvement teams,” said committee member Anne Musella. “There was a school improvement team in place prior to the legislation but then what is that going to look like? So what we tried to do with this language was, not handcuff the principal to making sure that all members of the entire school improvement team are involved at every step of the process, but certainly there is a statutory obligation for the principle to consult with the school improvement team.”
New state legislation took effect last month requiring the establishment of school improvement teams made up of members of stakeholders and community members to inform and assist the school committees of the various districts of the state.
“The school board or school committees of the cities and towns shall establish a school improvement team for each school in the district, and shall develop procedures for the election and appointment of school improvement team members,” the law reads. “Each school improvement team shall be composed of the principal and an appropriately balanced number of teachers, education support employees, students, parents, and other business and community citizens who are representative of the ethnic, racial, and economic community served by the school, provided that vocational-technical center and high school school-improvement teams shall include students, and middle and junior high school school-improvement teams may include students. Members representing teachers, education support employees, students, and parents shall be selected by their peer groups at the school in a fair and equitable manner.”
That law, the Rhode Island School Improvement Team Act, has created innumerable headaches for districts across the state, who now have to create further bureaucratic mechanisms in an already labyrinthine educational setting. Further, as Musella highlighted, the apparent authority granted by the state to these committee’s has created jarring discrepancies between what superintendents and principals have the authority to do of their own accord and what they must seek committee and team input on.
As such, much of the policy editing gone over Tuesday sought to clarify the relationship between the superintendent and school improvement team by removing language that would suggest the improvement teams have equal interviewing and hiring powers and asserting that the superintendent instead holds that authority alone, but in consultation with the school improvement team.
