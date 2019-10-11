EAST GREENWICH—A $5 million capital improvement bond will be placed before voters on Nov. 5. The vote will decide the fate of a proposed bond to shore up perceived deficiencies in school infrastructure by borrowing money from the state government, and is expected to have a neutral tax impact on residents.
Two ballot questions will appear on the mail-out special referendum: one regarding bond monies for the school district and one regarding bond monies for the local sewer system. The $5 million in bonds for the school district was approved by the town council back in June, and requires voter approval before going into effect.
As written, the ordinance would allow for funds to be spent to finance “renovation, rehabilitation, repair, replacement, improvement, furnishing, equipping and installation of schools, school facilities and infrastructure.”
