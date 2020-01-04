PROVIDENCE—The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) announced late last week that the flu is now considered to be “widespread” in Rhode Island, and has mandated that healthcare workers in hospitals and many other healthcare facilities who have not received the flu vaccine wear masks during any direct patient contact. Director of RIDOH, Nicole Alexander-Scott, spoke to the importance of the measure.
“The masking requirement helps protect healthcare workers from catching the flu and helps protect patients who are often dealing with other serious health issues,” Alexander-Scott said in a statement. “For people who have not been vaccinated yet, it is not too late. Flu vaccination is the single best way to keep yourself and the people you love safe from the flu. Getting vaccinated today will still provide you with months of protection.”
It is generally recommended that individuals receive the flu vaccine some months before the holiday season, but the state is experiencing a surge in physician visits related to flu-like illnesses. According to a geographic analysis of visits to physicians in the state, inpatients seeking treatment for the flu as of Dec. 26 made up two percent of all patients, approximately double the number for the state at the same time last year, though falling below national averages. For comparison, the baseline infection rate for the CDC’s Region 1, which is made up of the six New England states, is currently at 1.9 percent. The baseline rate for region 6 (Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas), on the other hand, is currently 3.8 percent.
Influenza also disproportionately affects young people, with those aged 5 to 24 years accounting for around three quarters of all cases in the state. Given the recent spike in those seeking treatment for the flu, RIDOH has raised the activity categorization level of the virus to “widespread,” the highest activity rating offered by the State Epidemiologist, in accordance with guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Massachusetts and Connecticut are also currently experiencing widespread flu.
As such, unvaccinated healthcare workers must now wear masks when involved in direct patient contact at numerous types of facilities. Examples of direct patient contact include entering a patient’s room, serving food to patients and participating in group patient activities. The requirement also applies to all licensed Emergency Medical Services (EMS) practitioners who have not been vaccinated against the flu.
Despite the alarm that some may feel when seeing so many masks, the flu reaches “widespread” categorization in Rhode Island during most years, and such preventative measures are not uncommon. RIDOH public information officer Joseph Wendelken highlighted the importance of such measures in helping to protect both healthcare workers and patients, regardless of how common such events may be.
“Most years we get to this point during the season where we hit this highest tier. It’s not abnormal, but it is a reminder that it is peak season,” Wendelken said. “It’s really about protecting healthcare workers who work in environments with potential flu transmission, and also about protecting patients with underlining conditions who are more vulnerable to the flu.”
The healthcare facilities and organizations to which the masking regulation applies include adult day care programs, assisted living facilities, CVS Minute Clinics, free-standing ambulatory care surgical centers, free-standing emergency care facilities, home care providers, home nursing care providers, hospice providers, hospitals, kidney treatment centers, nursing facilities, organized ambulatory care facilities and physician ambulatory surgery centers.
RIDOH is also encouraging residents to seek medical care in the most appropriate setting. Many types of illnesses and injuries do not require an emergency department visit, including the flu when the symptoms are not so severe, and the state is trying to limit unnecessary strain on hospital resources which could lead to longer wait times, as emergency departments prioritize more serious injuries and illnesses. Cases of the flu with symptoms that are not severe are often more quickly treated by a primary care provider or in an urgent care facility. RIDOH makes information and lists available online for urgent care facilities, as well as for community health centers and other express care facilities across the state.
Some cases of the flu, however, should be treated in an emergency department. Warning signs that indicate that someone with the flu does need to seek emergency medical services include difficulty breathing or shortness of breath, pain or pressure in the chest and having flu-like symptoms that improve but then return with fever and worsened cough. If someone is not sure if they need to go to the emergency department they should contact their primary care provider. A primary care provider will be able to provide guidance about the best next steps.
RIDOH also issued a statement that everyone older than 6 months of age should be vaccinated against the flu every year. In addition to healthcare workers, vaccination is particularly important for pregnant women, younger children, people over the age of 50, nursing home or group home residents and people with chronic conditions such as heart, lung, or kidney disease, diabetes, asthma, anemia, blood disorders or weakened immune systems. Flu shots are available at doctors’ offices and pharmacies throughout Rhode Island.
