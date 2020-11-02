EAST GREENWICH — In a few days, voters will be making their way to the polls, but many East Greenwich residents have already cast their ballots.
There have been so many residents participating in mail and in-person early voting that Town Clerk Leigh Carney anticipates turnout at the polls to be a bit lower than usual.
For the Town of East Greenwich, based upon the applications that were received, a total of 3,535 mail ballots have been printed, Carney said during a presentation to the town council on Monday night.
Carney and Canvassing Clerk Elaine Vespia have been visiting the ballot drop box on a daily basis, and as of Monday night, they’ve retrieved 1,361 ballots. She stressed that not all of those ballots are necessarily from East Greenwich voters, but the figures give everyone “an idea of how well that’s working.”
According to the Rhode Island Board of Elections, as of Saturday, they had processed roughly 122,000 mail ballots, state-wide, Carney said, but they likely exceeded 130,000 ballots by Monday afternoon.
The Town Clerk’s office has been receiving a large number of calls from people tracking the status of their ballots online, “which we appreciate,” Carney said.
She highlighted that the Rhode Island Board of Elections has asked Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea to add another category to mail ballot tracking status — pending certification — “so this would at least let voters know that their ballots have been received and it is being processed.”
“Which is the majority of the phone calls we get during the day,” Carney explained.
As far as early in-person voting goes, as of last Friday, 1,453 people have already cast their ballot at town hall.
“Based on about 11,769 eligible voters, that’s about 10.4 percent,” Carney said, “so busy this town hall is lately.”
None of this would be possible without the poll workers, who Carney praised for their positive attitudes and described as being wonderful to work with.
“I have to say, it feels like it’s been a real seamless process,” she said. “It’s been a positive experience for everyone I’ve run into that’s visited Town Hall.”
For those who’ll still be voting in person on Election Day, all five polling locations will be open.
Although turnout is anticipated to be a bit lower than usual, based upon how many residents are taking advantage of mail voting or early in-person voting at town hall, residents who do come out to the polls can expect tons of personal protective equipment and social distancing.
There’ll also be additional workers at the polls this year, according to Carney, including sanitization workers and door control workers.
“The sanitation worker is going to be the one walking around with the rag and the spray, wiping down all the tables and the booths, and the contact surfaces with a special cleaning supply,” Carney explained. “And the door control worker is going to be the first person you see when you come in, and will be encouraging face masks.”
“If anyone forgot one or needs one, we’ll have those,” she added.
The door worker will also be reminding people to honor the six-foot social distancing guidelines, and in the event that the line becomes long, will be managing a “one person in, one person out” setup.
As discussed at the most recent East Greenwich Board of Canvassers meeting, free-standing signs are not allowed on public property of any kind or right of ways — like the stretch of green space coming down Avenger Drive toward the high school.
Any free-standing signs found on public property will be removed, according to Carney, and the rule which prevents campaigning within 50 feet of a polling location will also be strictly enforced.
Town Council President Mark Schwager commended the town clerk’s office and the poll workers for being on top of everything.
“I have first-hand experience of being removed from within 50 feet of a polling place because I was socializing inside that perimeter,” Schwager said. “They are really right on it.”
In other business that evening, the town council also voted to extend the declared state of emergency for a fourth time. This latest extension will grant the town manager power to deal with the health crisis through the end of May.
East Greenwich isn’t alone in extending its state of emergency, according to Council Vice President Mike Donegan.
“As we all know, the experience we’re having with increases in infection rates, hospitalizations, funding issues – all those things happen on a daily basis,” Donegan said.
Public bodies that are required to notice all their meetings, days in advance, cannot act with the safe swiftness as town manager under this extension, which the public health crisis might demand.
“This is truly the only effective way for our community to respond,” Donegan said. “Andy’s done a fabulous job throughout. I really appreciate his commitment before, during and after normal business hours to use these powers to really help our community in so many ways.”
In the event that Gov. Gina Raimondo does not renew a statewide state of emergency between now and May 31, the town resolution will expire the same day as the statewide state of emergency.
