EAST GREENWICH - The school committee came under fire from members of the public on Tuesday, regarding the drawdown of funds over the previous six years that were widely thought to be reserved for fields preservation.
The funds in question were brought down from over $900K to under $600K; many residents are feeling miffed at what they believe to be a misuse of funds.
