PROVIDENCE—The Department of Environmental Management (DEM) announced this week that Rhode Island is preparing alongside Massachusetts and Maine to regulate hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), potent greenhouse gases that have been linked to climate change. HFCs often are used in commercial refrigeration, stationary and mobile air conditioning, heat pumps, foams and aerosols. The action is being pursued as part of Governor Raimondo’s wider effort to shift the state to a more carbon-neutral stance, which has also included renewable energy contracts with big energy firms in New England such as National Grid and efforts to improve resiliency among communities.
“We must use every tool at our disposal to take urgent action on climate change,” Raimondo said. “In the absence of federal leadership, I’m proud to stand with governors on both sides of the aisle who recognize the dangers of HFCs. It’s time to regulate these harmful pollutants.”
The DEM will be holding workshops with manufacturers and other stakeholders throughout the spring season to discuss the proposed changes as part of its increased regulatory effort.
According to a press release, the DEM anticipates filing new regulations this summer to phase out HFCs over time and replace them with less harmful alternatives.
The proposed regulations are being designed to be consistent with those being developed by Massachusetts and Maine, as well as other United States Climate Alliance (USCA) states. The USCA is a coalition of governors committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions in a manner consistent with the goals of the Paris Climate agreement, which the nation left in 2017. The governor-led effort is, in part, a response to the fact that the appeals court for Washington D.C. partially vacated rules which would restrict the use of HFCs.
Scientific studies have demonstrated HFCs to have global warming potentials hundreds of times greater than CO2, with a lifespan of about 15 years, where global warming potential refers to the amount of heat a greenhouse gas traps in the atmosphere and for how long. A press release issued by Raimondo’s office argued that HFC emissions could double in the next 20 years if the government did not intervene and implement further controls.
Director of the DEM, Janet Coit, stated that she believed the effort would help to mitigate the negative effects of climate change that the state is currently experiencing.
“Phasing down these harmful substances from our environment and replacing them with cleaner, alternative products will lead to climate benefits and put us on the path to meeting the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement,” Coit said. “Climate change is the issue of our time that affects the health, safety, and prosperity of our communities.”
“Tackling climate change is a top strategic priority for Governor Raimondo and DEM because RI already is experiencing related effects and has so much at stake,” Coit added. “Even in the past decade, Rhode Islanders have seen places we love eroded, flooded, degraded and lost due to impacts of climate change.”
The costs of those resiliency efforts are beginning to mount, however, and towns such as East Greenwich are being forced to brunt more of the bill as the state hands down new regulations requiring the total overhaul of extant infrastructure.
In East Greenwich, the town announced earlier in the month that it would be investing half of the unrestricted net assets of its wastewater fund to match state grants required to update construction of its infrastructure to further floodproof its systems. The upgrades are needed, to be sure, and are likely to be matched by grant monies. The issue remains, however, as to the extent that the state will continue to alter the requirements of town infrastructure and what science such recommendations will be based on.
“Climate change is here,” Duarte said at the time. “It’s going to be here for a while in terms of its effects on our treatment facilities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.