EAST GREENWICH—The East Greenwich Community Services and Parks Department is reminding residents that, with the holidays in full swing, they should remember to take advantage of the robust event offerings being put on by the department. Online registration for department events will begin on Dec. 9 and walk-in registrations will begin on Dec. 11. Many popular programs from years past will be returning and many new and exciting programs will also be available.
The department will be offering a wide selection of youth and teen athletics and fitness classes. Among the offerings are Little Yogis, Teen Yoga, Squeaky Sneakers, All Sports, Tumble with Me, and Creative Tumble. Respectively, the courses offer children and teens the opportunity to engage in simple yoga poses with songs, puppets and stories, learn proper breathing techniques in stretches and poses, and get out there running, jumping, leaping and laughing with different sports each week. Little Yogis will be offered on Monday mornings, Squeaky Sneakers and All Sports Tuesday mornings, and the tumble courses on Thursday Mornings. Assistance in the tumble courses is to be provided by trained professionals from the Dream Big Academy.
Pre-school and youth & teen tennis lessons will also make their return this winter and spring. During the lessons, youth will learn from a certified USTA instructor the basic skills of tennis, giving them a foundation to continue the sport for the rest of their lives. Classes are split up into smaller groups, wherein children receive a personalized experience.
Numerous youth arts and learning classes will also be offered, including the popular Family Music Time, which makes its return on Wednesday mornings, and will offer children the chance to sing and dance with a parent/guardian in an intimate experience where the child can explore and learn in a nurturing environment.
For those who have wondered what happens on a farm in the winter and spring months, Winter at the Farm and Farm Friends will be held Wednesday mornings at the Historic Casey Farm in North Kingstown. Children will get up-close and personal with the animals and operations of the farm to get a unique understanding of farm life. Additionally, Messy Crafts on Monday afternoons will afford children the opportunity to use a feather for a paintbrush or make their own moon sand, in an encouraging environment that allows them to be, above all, messy!
Other arts-minded courses include Artistic Minds on Thursday afternoons, Storybook Hikes and Frenchtown Park, Pre-Tap & Ballet, Hip Hop and Contemporary Dance at the Swift dining room. No experience is needed, provided participants bring an eagerness to learn something new.
EG Babysitter’s Class and the Safe at Home Workshop will also return this winter. Participants are visited by members of the EG Police Department and Fire Department during these programs offering knowledge to ensure children are safe whether it be babysitting or staying home alone.
And an ice cream workshop at Clementine’s will offer children the chance to learn to make their own delicious ice cream.
Beyond the fun and games for children of all ages, there will also be a number of offerings for adults and seniors in the winter and spring seasons including Body Conditioning, Define Yourself, Stretch and Relax, Zumba Fitness, Hula Hoop Fitness, Yoga and Body Barre Workout. All courses are offered by certified instructors.
For those who have an interest in learning the basics of painting, Learn to Paint will offer a relaxed environment where everyone will be looking to have fun while painting. And outdoor activities including beekeeping, gardening, the Ramblers-Hiking Group, pickleball, tennis, tennis drill and cardio tennis will all be available.
Residents also have the invaluable opportunity to learn life-saving skills with the First Aid, CPR & AED class, which can be used to certify or recertify, as it is an approved American Heart Association course.
High School, 21-34, and 35+ pick-up basketball programs will return on Tuesday nights, as will the 18+ Co-Ed Pick-up volleyball and badminton programs on Wednesday evenings. Teams are formed each week and no standings are tracked to ensure an enjoyable, stress-free night out.
Those of a more intellectual bent are encouraged to join in a trip to the World War II Museum in Wakefield, which honors the legacy of the veterans and survivors of one of history’s most important eras. In March, a visit to the Harvard Peabody Museum for a fun-filled day of activities and a free-roam tour at one of the oldest anthropology museums in the world will offer participants the chance to explore two floors of exhibits and see significant collections of archaeological and ethnographic materials from around the world. Other excursions include a history-filled trip in April trip to Kenyon’s Grist Mill, a tour of the Leyden Farm Vineyard with a wine tasting and a trip to the Elizabeth Park Gardens in Hartford, CT to enjoy a picnic in the more than 100 acres of formal garden space.
Additional information on programs can be found on the town’s website, and residents are encouraged to sign up early as classes tend to fill quickly. Questions regarding programs can be answered by calling the East Greenwich Community Services and Parks Department, Recreation Division at 401-886-8626 ext. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.