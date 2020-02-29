EAST GREENWICH—Town manager Andy Nota proposed to the town council Monday that it form an economic development committee to provide professional expertise and advice in guiding the town’s commercial development and policies. Nota outlined the need for such a body to help guide the town into a more commercially-vibrant era marked by better relations between town government and local businesses.
“Clearly we have a vested interest in maintaining the health and vibrancy of our commercial districts, so the time may have come to put a more focused effort on that area,” Nota said. “It might be the time to start to form more structured conversations. We could dispatch a group of residents who have an interest and expertise in this area to be able to work with professionally so that we could have more boots on the ground in terms of some of their research and efforts both town-wide and state-wide.”
The discussion that ensued spanned the possibility of developing proposals for filling vacant properties on Main Street to the impact of the new split tax rate, to what to do with the empty lot that was once Benny’s.
The council was presented with an outline of Nota’s hopes for the committee in his regular town manager’s report.
“I would like to engage the council in an open discussion regarding the idea of reconstituting an economic development committee in the community. With significant conversation occurring at this time involving the waterfront, parking, licensing, healthy business diversification, NEIT, and Route 2 development, it will be important to gain the added perspective of a committee of this type as we progress on one or more of these topics,” Nota wrote. “In order to promote a stable and diversified local economy and enhance the quality of life in East Greenwich, the town council may seek to appoint an economic development committee to serve in an advisory capacity to the planning board, administration and the town council.”
“The economic development committee is typically comprised of residents, business owners, professional staff, and other interested parties who are charged with investigating and evaluating strategies to boost and diversify the local economy here in East Greenwich,” Nota added. “This committee would, in coordination with the administration, communicate with existing local and prospective businesses, facilitating open and productive communication with state resources, like commerce RI, research and locate available financial resources. This discussion will represent an introductory conversation regarding this concept, our needs as perceived at this time, and future step(s) in considering the formation of the committee.”
Though Nota stressed the importance of keeping expectations of what such a committee could accomplish realistic, he hopes the idea is well-received by the business community, which currently lacks an official pathway to lobby the council for its needs. Additionally, such a move would likely serve to shore up any simmering resentments caused by the rift between the town and BLU on the Water, which recently erupted into a lawsuit.
In all, an economic development committee could help plug local business owners into the ears of their representatives and provide a meaningful pathway to improving the commercial space of the town as it comes to terms with its increasing prominence on the state stage.
