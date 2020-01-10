EAST GREENWICH–Dr. Douglas H. Sherman, Senior Vice President and Provost at New England Institute of Technology (NEIT), announced that the university’s Associate in Science in Nursing program has been ranked as one of the “60 Best Nursing Schools in New England” by the Nursing Schools Almanac. Data was collected from more than 3,000 nursing schools and campuses throughout the United States and only 20% made the list from each geographic region. Programs in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont were evaluated and ranked using three criteria:
- The institution’s academic prestige and perceived value (50%)
- The breadth and depth of nursing programs offered (20%)
- Student success, particularly on the NCLEX licensure examination (30%)
The assessments were combined into an overall score and the schools were ranked accordingly. For additional information on the assessment methodology, please visit:
https://www.nursingschoolsalmanac.com/rankings/new-england.
“We are proud to be listed among several other well-respected colleges and universities in New England that were also recognized by Nursing Schools Almanac,” stated Dr. Sherman. “Utilizing a rigorous curriculum including several high-tech simulation labs, our nursing faculty work diligently to provide NEIT students with the knowledge and hands-on skills necessary to be successful on the NCLEX exam and then as working professionals.”
In addition to NEIT’s Associate in Science degree in Nursing, the university offers a fully online RN to BSN degree program as well as an online/hybrid Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) program. Designed for working registered nurses, the MSN program offers two specialty tracks: Educational Leadership or Family Nurse Practitioner. For more information on these programs, contact the Admissions Office at 800-736-7744 or by email at NEITAdmissions@neit.edu.
