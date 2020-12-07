EAST GREENWICH — For the first time in six years, there’s a new face at the helm of the East Greenwich School Committee.
Anne Musella, who was elected to office two years ago after making a name for herself on the transportation subcommittee, received unanimous support from her fellow committee members to serve as the new chair.
“I do not take it lightly,” Musella told members of the newly constituted school committee on Tuesday night, thanking them for entrusting this responsibility to her.
The motion to elect Musella as chair of the school committee was put forth by Vice Chair Lori McEwen, who by unanimous vote will retain her position on the committee, and seconded by school committee member Allison Powell.
Musella will be taking the place of former School Committee Chair Carolyn Mark, who this summer, announced she would not be seeking a third four-year term.
The new chair expressed words of gratitude towards Mark, “who’s dedication over the last eight years, six of them as chair, is a testament to her strength of character, her energy, her dedication — and I look forward to reaching out to her quite often.”
Also not seeking reelection this year were school committee members Matt Plain and Jeff Dronzek, leaving three seats up for grabs this past election cycle.
Newly elected school committee members Kevin Barry Murphy, William J. Hangan and Timothy F. Munoz, all Democrats, were officially sworn into office on Tuesday evening.
Superintendent Alexis Meyer extended a warm welcome to the new committee members before launching into her presentation on the prevalence of COVID-19 in East Greenwich Public Schools. According to Meyer, there’s only one school in the district with no student cases of COVID-19. Apart from Meadowbrook Farms Elementary, every other school has two or more cases among students.
According to current district data, the number of student cases appear to grow with grade level. At the moment, Frenchtown and Hanaford each have two cases, and there are four at Eldredge. Cole Middle School has five student cases, and there are nine at the high school.
The number of cases among teachers remains small, thankfully. Although there’s at least one case among teachers in each school, Hanaford has the most number of teacher cases with three. District wide, among teachers, there are currently 10 cases compared to the 22 cases among students.
All of this data is compiled and regularly updated by school nurses, principals and herself, according to Meyer. The school district has been working closely with the Rhode Island Department of Health in all instances of positive cases and helping to identify the potential of exposure to other school community members. While the department of health is the only body with the authority to mandate a self-quarantine, the district has been instructing isolation to some community members while awaiting definitive direction from the state.
“They’ve also instituted the use of an email system, now, instead of trying to get a phone call or waiting for a phone call,” Meyer said. “That information has been much more timely, and I think, much more efficient in this work.”
Apart from a small number of cases being seen in the schools, Meyer was able to share some good news concerning the ongoing pandemic. Last week, the district received 250 state-of-the-art air purifying systems from the state, which has the capability to exchange the air in a classroom six to 10 times within an hour.
“That’s well beyond the recommended amount, and if you have a window cracked, that even adds to the exchange of air,” Meyer said. “Certainly, we are grateful for having received these, and having received these at no cost.”
Going forward, there will be a cost associated with running the purifiers, which the district will need to budget for in the year to come.
Despite staffing issues associated with the pandemic, like the need to quarantine in the event of exposure or testing positive, the district thankfully has 25 consistent substitute teachers to help keep schools open. While there may come a day or a few days when the district is forced to transition to distance learning because of staff shortages, for the time being, substitute teachers have been an incredible help, Meyer said.
In other business, the school committee also heard from Guidance Counselor Anne-Marie Flaherty about the college application season and the high percentage of students who still plan to attend a four-year institution in the fall. Despite obstacles created by the pandemic, assistance and guidance have continued for both virtual and hybrid students.
“Some of my colleagues at other schools have noticed a shift in college application or students wanting to go to college because of COVID,” Flaherty said. “We are not seeing that at our school. Our students are still applying to college, they’re applying to a variety of colleges and they’re really being forward thinking — and hopeful that we’ll come out on the other side of COVID. They want to make sure they’re in a good place for that.”
