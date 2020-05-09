EAST GREENWICH – Following the town’s implementation of its COVID-19-related local emergency ordinance in mid-April, East Greenwich provided an update on its available municipal services, while also highlighting important dates and events throughout the coming months. The update included the town’s upcoming budget schedule, the municipal court status and, with the parade being canceled, plans for a virtual celebration of Memorial Day.
Updates were effective as of April 29.
The updated services detail the budget process, beginning on May 15, when the copy of the proposed FY-2021 budget will be made available for review at the town hall and the town’s website. Soon after, on May 18, the town council will hold a public hearing on the budget, after which a joint meeting between the council and school committee will take place on May 26. Following the joint meeting, the town is scheduled to approve its budget on June 24.
All municipal court dates are also canceled for the month of May, with the next date set to take place on June 25.
However, in accordance with Gov. Gina Raimondo’s orders, municipal offices are preparing to slowly re-open on an appointment-only basis, though specific dates are still to be announced. During that time, East Greenwich staff will have to wear masks and will be protected by plexiglass dividers, and the public will be strongly encouraged to wear masks and use hand sanitizer upon entering the buildings.
Furthermore, the town said the transfer station would resume regular hours on May 9, and that curbside collection would start back up on May 11.
The town also announced late last month that the Memorial Day Parade, originally scheduled to take place on May 25, would be canceled due to restrictions placed upon the community by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the town said that it was busy preparing a virtual celebration in place of the parade.
The virtual celebration will encourage residents to participate by posting short video clips and photos depicting what Memorial Day means to them to Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, using the hashtag #EGMemorialDay2020.
“Submissions will be gleaned by the East Greenwich Chamber of Commerce, and compiled into a collection that will be posted on the town’s Facebook Page and the chamber of commerce’s website and social media channels on Memorial Day,” the town said in a press release.
Originally established in the 1860s, Memorial Day was conceived as “a time for the nation to decorate soldier’s graves with flowers, wreaths and flags,” the town continued.
The town requested that residents continue that 150-year tradition.
“With that tradition in mind, residents are encouraged to show their patriotic spirit by decorating their homes with red, white and blue for all to see and enjoy,” the town added.
“Memorial Day is a day to honor and remember those men and women who perished while serving in America’s military,” the town continued. “It is a time to focus on patriotism, bravery and the American spirit. There is no better time than now for all East Greenwich residents to embrace the true meaning of Memorial Day in light of the challenges we are all facing.”
The town also instructed residents that, on Memorial day, all American flags are to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to noon only. After 12 p.m., residents should then raise their flags to the top of the staff until sunset, “in honor of the nation’s battle heroes.”
In a separate parks and recreation update, the town also said that, due to the uncertainty of the phased statewide opening, and potential restrictions on activities and facilities, the summer program registration would be postponed until May 26.
For more information and further updates, visit the town’s website at www.eastgreenwichri.com.
