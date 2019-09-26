EAST GREENWICH—Schools superintendent Victor Mercurio issued his resignation to the school committee Friday, citing his being hired as an associate professor in the educational leadership program at Johnson and Wales University.
“For me, when I think about the legacy he has left, he has been a true advocate,” school committee chair Carolyn Mark said. “He has worked tirelessly to advance the work of the district and to place people into positions to help the district and to support them, to the extent that he was able, to be successful.”
Indeed, through budget shortfalls, hiring of key personnel, the restructuring of grading systems and changes to curricula and administrative policies, Mercurio has played an essential role in crafting the experience of public education in East Greenwich as one firmly rooted in achievement and excellence.
