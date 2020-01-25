Contributing Writer
Margaret Gorman purchased this lot at 198 Marlborough St. in 1859. The lot was only 30 feet wide and ran from Marlborough St. to the railroad tracks. A year later Margaret and her husband Martin took out a mortgage and built this house, which was only 23 ft. wide, and 29 feet deep. There is an 8-foot deep enclosed porch facing east on the back of the house, which runs nearly the entire width of the house.
Margaret Gorman (1814-1894) was born in County Roscommon, Ireland. She married Martin Gorman (1814-1885), also born in Roscommon. They lived in Northampton, Fulton Co., NY in 1855, with 5 children, the oldest 3 born in Ireland, and the youngest 2 in NY. They were living in East Greenwich by 1860, with 6 children, the youngest born in RI. Martin worked as a farm laborer in 1860, a laborer in 1870, listed in 1875 as an invalid for 18 years, and in 1880 a retired farmer, sick with palsy. Martin died in 1885, and Margaret in 1894, and their 2 unmarried daughters Mary G. Gorman, b. 1843 and Margaret A. Gorman, b. 1859, the property in 1915 to Walter W. & Josephine Davis.
Walter William Davis (1879-1938) was born at Staplehurst, England, and emigrated in 1901. He was the son of Charles R. & Elizabeth (Jones) Davis. He married Josephine B. Davis, b. 1874 in RI, and they had a son Gordon W. Davis, b. 1909 in RI. Walter worked as a coachman in 1907, at the Drysalters Mill in 1918, at the woolen mill in 1920, and as a painter in 1925. In 1923, Walter & Josephine sold the property to William L. Hodgman.
William Lansing Hodgman (1854-1936) was the son of Lansing Derrick & Abby Clarissa (Cook) Hodgman of Bath, NY. He was an 1876 graduate of Yale and the Albany School of Law, and is probably remembered locally as the long-time president of the Title Guarantee Co. Nearly everyone who buys a house needs title insurance, and Mr. Hodgman’s company was there to help. He married 1888 Adelaide Maria (Knight) Hodgman (1858-1934) daughter of Benjamin Brayton & Phebe Ann (Slocum) Knight. Mr. Knight and his brother Robert were owners of the Knight Mills, which were concentrated in the Pawtuxet Valley area. Their most famous brand was “Fruit of the Loom”, still a well-known brand. Mrs. Hodgman had a social conscience, and the financial backing to do something about the notorious squalor of the infamous Scalloptown area of East Greenwich. It was a rough place, and the town did its best to ignore it, and hope it would just go away. Mrs. Hodgman stepped in and purchased several houses bounded by the railroad tracks, Queen, Water and Long Streets, where she started a mission for the poor families who lived in the area. She helped established a kindergarten, a day nursery, a savings bank, a reading and game room open 4 evenings a week, a small circulating library, and classes in sewing, cooking, chair caning, basket weaving and singing. She went on to open a free clinic, arranged for health lectures, and help the residents find work. This Marlborough Street house may have been intended to be a part of this project, but the Hodgmans sold it in 1924, after one year, to Mortimer M. & Alice T. Corcoran.
Mortimer Michael Corcoran was born in RI in 1893, the son of Daniel & Annie M. Corcoran. He married in RI in 1913 to Alice Theresa (Bragan) Corcoran, b. 1891, d. before 1932, daughter of Joseph & Mary (Moran) Bragan. They lived in Providence in 1920 and 1930, where he worked as a chauffeur. They had 4 children. In 1925, after only 4 months, they sold the property to Patrick F. & Delia C. Fogarty.
Patrick Francis Fogarty (1894-1958), he was born in Fall River, MA, to Patrick & Hannah (Hogan) Fogarty, who both were born in Ireland. In 1914, he married at Kings City, NY, Bridget Delia C. (Whalen) Fogarty, b. 1894, in Long Island City, NY. By 1930 they had 5 children, the first born in NY, the rest in RI. Patrick worked as an auto mechanic in 1918, and engineer in the marine industry in 1930, a yacht captain in 1940. His 1942 World War II Draft Registration shows age him age 46, working at Quonset Point for George Fuller Merrett Chapman & Scott Inc., where he wrote that he was “missing the fingers on my left hand”. He was 5” 5” tall, weighed 145 lbs., was bald, with grey eyes and a ruddy complexion. Patrick died in 1958, and Delia sold the property in 1975 to Robert L. & Joyce L. DeLisle.
The owners since 1975 have been: Robert L. & Joyce L. DeLisle, 1975-1979; Edward M. & Beverly Moone, 1979-1988; Harvey A. Bennett, Jr. (the professional hockey player), 1988; Douglas R. & Victoria G. DeSimone, 1988-1998; Linda R. (Velez) Boucher, 1998-2001; Linda Boucher & Robert Boucher, 2001-2005, and the current owner since 2014, Robert T. & Linda S. Whitaker.
Bruce MacGunnigle is the East Greenwich Town Historian. He can be reached at greenwich1677@gmail.com. His book “Strolling in Historic East Greenwich” is available at the Green Door, 130 Main Street.
