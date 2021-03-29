John Daniel Macintyre arraigned after police searched his residence
EAST GREENWICH- An East Greenwich resident is facing a federal charge of possession of child pornography, after being arrested last week. The arrest followed a court-authorized search of his home by federal Homeland Security Investigations agents and members of the Rhode Island State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
John Daniel Macintyre, 32, of East Greenwich, was charged and arraigned in a Providence U.S. District court last Wednesday after the search of his home led to the seizure of electronic devices that a preliminary examination showed allegedly contained images and videos of child pornography.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, an investigation found that an electronic device using an IP address assigned to Macintyre’s residence, had allegedly accessed and downloaded child pornography from websites accessible via the dark web.
The FBI got the information that led to the investigation of Macintyre first from a foreign law enforcement agency, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Information that led investigators to investigate Macintyre was first provided by a foreign law enforcement agency to the FBI.
In a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, it explains that the website that Macintyre allegedly used on the dark web facilitates the sharing of child abuse materials.
“According to court documents, it is alleged that the dark web website accessed by Macintyre facilitates the sharing of child abuse materials such as images, links, and videos, with an explicit focus on indecent material depicting boys,” The U.S.Attorney’s Office stated. “Accessing the website on the dark web required numerous affirmative steps by the user and, to do so, Macintyre downloaded a special browser and software designed specifically to facilitate anonymous communication over the Internet.”
The U.S. The Attorney’s Office went on to state that during the court-authorized search of Macintyre’s residence, law enforcement seized a laptop, 11 digital storage hard drives, and a cellphone which allegedly belongs to Macintyre.
Additionally, several child pornography videos were allegedly found during a brief forensic review of one of the devices conducted by a Rhode Island State Police Computer Forensics Analyst.
Macintyre was released on a $10,000 unsecured bond. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ronald R. Gendron.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.