Contributing Writer
John Spink Place (1807-1872) purchased the lot of land on the south-east corner of Somerset and Liberty Streets in 1854, and by 1862 had built this house at 43 Liberty Street. Today the house has 6 rooms and 1,295 sq. ft. of living space. John S. Place was the son of Capt. John & Lydia Place. He married Mary (James) Place (1807-1872), daughter of Jonathan & Ruth (Barber) James. It could be said that Mr. Place’s occupation was secure, as he was the town jailer. Not only was the building secure, Mr. Place was the 3rd of five generations who served as the EG Town Jailer for nearly 100 years. He was preceded in this position by his grandfather Earle Place and father John Place (1781-1866). When John S. Place died, he was succeeded by his daughter Everlin Greene (Place) Smith (1845-1925), wife of Jotham S. Smith. Everlin served as the jailer for 50 years and was the only female jailer in the USA for many years. She was followed by her daughter Mary (Smith) Burdick, and her grandson Frank A. Burdick (1890-1952), who ended the family tradition when he resigned in 1928.
The 1860 census gives us a snapshot of life in jail, both jailer and prisoners. John S Place, his wife and 5 children aged 5 to 16, were joined by 6 male prisoners, one from Ireland (assault), one from “Hungaria” (theft), 2 from England (liquor theft, store break-in) and 2 from RI (assault, breaking the peace). The Place family sold this Liberty Street house in 1866 to Everlin’s younger sister Ann E. Bates.
Ann Eliza (James) Bates (1815-1880) daughter of Jonathan & Ruth (Barber) James. She married Welcome Olney Bates (1801-1868), son of Moses & Lucretia (Olney) Bates. Welcome worked as a laborer in 1850. Welcome died in 1868, and Ann Eliza in 1880. Their heirs-at-law sold the property in 1882 to John C. Ellis.
John Crandall Ellis (1814-1891) was the son of Arnold & Mary (Crandall) Ellis. In 1846 John married Huldah (Ellis) Ellis (1813-1899), daughter of Major Peleg & Ruth (Dawley) Ellis, originally from West Greenwich, but who settled in Dryden, Tompkins County, NY. John served in the state legislature for 6 years, and a year as state senator. In 1855, John & Huldah moved to East Greenwich, where he served as Steward (he was in charge of the dining operations) at the East Greenwich Academy until 1857. From 1858 to 1863 he was the EG Postmaster. He was elected state senator for EG in 1864 and served as EG Town Clerk in 1867. He later worked as a real estate broker and auctioneer. John & Huldah don’t appear to have had any children. In 1886 they sold this house to Frederick Prefontaine.
Frederick Prefontaine’s 1882 Naturalization Record shows that he was born ca. 1854 in Canada. He emigrated in 1861, age 7, and lived in East Greenwich for over 20 years. He signed this document with a mark, rather than a signature, indicating that he wasn’t able to write. He died before 1920 when his wife is listed as a widow living in Warwick. He married Thankful C. (Taylor) Prefontaine, b. RI 1863, died after 1920, a daughter of John & Thankful Taylor of Warwick. Frederick worked as a “back man at a private place” in 1910, and the caretaker for a private family in 1915. Thankful was a weaver in 1885, when she was 22 years old and single. Their son, Frederick Jr. was born 1890. He worked at an automotive garage in 1910, and as a chauffeur in 1920. After only 16 months of ownership, Frederick Prefontaine sold the house in 1887 to Mary E. Reynolds, signing the deed with his mark.
Mary E. (Tucker) Reynolds (1849-1959) was born in Illinois, daughter of Robert W. & Nancy Catherine (Jerden) Tucker. Robert was a Mexican War veteran. Mary married William Henry Reynolds (1832-1887), son of Daniel V. & Hannah H. (Gardner) Reynolds. In 1880 William & Mary lived in Coventry with their 7 children, ages 1 to 14, the older 3 born in California, the next 2 in Arkansas. In 1900 Mary was a widow living in Winchester, CT, with 3 children. Her 2 daughters worked as a nurse and a teacher, her son was a bookkeeper for the railroad. In 1898, Mary sold the house to Eliza A. Mawney, and signed the deed with her mark.
Eliza Ann Mawney (1821-1900) was the daughter of Moses & Elizabeth (Arnold) Mawney. She never married, and her will was very specific, leaving her real estate, were she lived, at the corner of Liberty and Somerset Streets to her cousin Winfield Scott Sherman.
Winfield Scott Sherman (1861-1945) was the son of Arnold Card & Nancy Sweet (Rose) Sherman. He married Martha Eleanor (Fink) Sherman (1878-1945). Winfield was a farmer in 1930, when they lived on South County Trail with their 4 children, aged 21 to 29. They owned this house until 1906
The owners since 1906 have been: Sarah A. Sherman, wife of George G. Sherman, 1906-11; Martha A. Tallman, 1911-25; Domenico & Celesto Diresto, 1925-95; the estate of Celesto Diresto, 1995-96; Brian J. DePardo, 1996-2000; Beth J. Depardo, 2000-09, and the current owner since 2009, Beth F. Adams.
Bruce MacGunnigle is the East Greenwich Town Historian. He can be reached at greenwich1677@gmail.com. His book “Strolling in Historic East Greenwich” is available at the Green Door, 130 Main Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.