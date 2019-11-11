Honoring vets

Members of the East Greenwich Fire Department march during the East Greenwich Veterans Day Parade in 2018. The town will hold the 2019 parade today at 10 a.m.

Nov. 11 is celebrated throughout the nation as Veterans Day–a day to honor those who serve or have served to protect the country. In honor of the holiday, local towns including South Kingstown, East Greenwich and North Kingstown are holding parades. All parades will begin today at 10 a.m.

