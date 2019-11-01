EAST GREENWICH—The town turned out in droves Saturday morning for the 26th annual East Greenwich Halloween Parade and Party, sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce. The following day, the East Greenwich Historic Preservation Society (EGHPS) opened the doors of the Old Kent County Jail to the town for a spooky afternoon of chills, thrills, fun, games and history, with its own Halloween party.
The parade kicked off at Academy Field and wound around to Main Street where costumed children and their guardians were offered the opportunity to trick-or-treat their way down the historic commercial center, stopping for candy at the numerous businesses that opened their doors for the occasion. From Pokemon to Dracula to Minecraft, kids and adults alike were adorned in their favorite pop culture outfits and made the October gathering a celebration that was far more delighting than terrifying.
Following the tricks and the treats, children participated in a somewhat out-of-season egg hunt back at academy field and were offered festive hayrides in horse-drawn wagons, while parents were encouraged to donate canned goods in the spirit of fostering a “helping Halloween.”
Over at the Old Kent County Jail, eerie tours of the historic jail cells were offered alongside historic Halloween displays and postcards, fortune tellings and refreshments. The tours of the jail were guided by an actress portraying the long-deceased Everlin Smith, who served as the jailkeeper at the site for fifty years until her death in 1920.
The proceeds from the event at the jail, which cost $10 per ticket, will all be utilized to refurnish or rebuild parts of the building that have long needed care, and the all-volunteer staff of the East Greenwich Historic Preservation Society are likely to be in high spirits after the success of their ghoulish endeavor.
In all, from the time (and candy) given out by local businesses to the donations of canned and dried goods by local residents to the dedication of volunteers in restoring the historic buildings the town, the East Greenwich Halloween Parade and Party and the EGHPS party provided not only spectacular sights to behold, but also proved to be downright admirable undertakings. In a word, it was a boo-tiful sight to behold.
