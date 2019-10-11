PROVIDENCE— The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) launched Rhode Island’s annual flu immunization campaign late last week in collaboration with numerous community partners, including the East Bay Community Action Program (EBCAP) and members of the East Providence Health Equity Zone (HEZ) community collaborative.
Ailis Clyne, medical director of RIDOH’s Division of Community Health and Equity, discussed the dangers of the flu and the importance of flu shots for everyone older than six months of age at an event where flu vaccinations were made available to attendees.
“Year in and year out, a flu shot is the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones against the flu. Limiting the spread of the flu by getting a flu shot is especially important if you spend time with younger children or the elderly, who are more susceptible to the effects of the flu,” said Clyne.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.