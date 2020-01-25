EAST GREENWICH—Unnamed members of the town’s fire department rescued a man from the freezing waters of Bleachery Pond Circle on Sunday morning after the man had ventured into the waters to save one of his dogs. The man, who was approximately 100 feet from the shore, was pulled to shore with a rope. Shortly after, firefighters attempted to rescue the dog as well, which bit one firefighter on the face twice before coming back to shore.
The East Greenwich chapter of the International Association of Firefighters (IAFF) tweeted that the firefighter was doing well but would require surgery for his injuries.
“While responding to an incident today for a [person] and dog [who fell] through the ice, one of our members was bitten in the face by the dog during the rescue efforts,” the tweet read. “He was transported to RIH, is recovering at this time, but will require some plastic surgery.”
The fire department had responded to a 911 call about an animal falling into the water, but arrived to find that its owner had ventured in after it. Two firefighters then entered the pond in cold water exposure suits which are designed to protect the wearer from hypothermia. Despite the aplomb with which rescue services carried out their duties, the episode highlighted some of the many struggles faced by the town’s first responders and how one variable, such as a distressed animal, can fundamentally change the dynamic of a rescue operation.
Generally speaking, it is recommended that people never attempt to touch an animal that is in distress if it can be avoided. In those circumstances wherein it cannot be avoided, such as a rescue, it is best to use implements such as pole-mounted snares to help direct the animal without coming into the immediate danger of being attacked by the very thing needing rescue. The East Greenwich Fire Department has subsequently ordered a number of pole snares to assist in future animal rescue operations.
Unfortunately, such occurrences are not uncommon in the winter season and fire departments across the state respond to dozens of such emergencies every year. In East Greenwich, the fire department usually responds to ice emergency calls every year in the cove area. As such, every platoon within the department trains yearly on the ice in preparation for such an event, so that they will have the hands-on experience they need when the time comes. Such experience certainly paid off on Sunday.
