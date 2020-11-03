With 100% of the precincts reporting, preliminary results are seeing Senate District 35 candidate Charles Callanan (R) in the lead over incumbent Bridget Valverde (D), and House District 30 candidate Anthony Giarrusso (R) holding a lead over incumbent Justine Caldwell (D).
Mail in and emergency ballots are still being counted, and the Board of Elections anticipates a more accurate count by 11 p.m., but nothing official is expected for days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.