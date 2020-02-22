EAST GREENWICH—The East Greenwich Athletic Hall of Fame will be inducting six new honorees at its annual banquet on May 3. The 2020 Honorees are Roger Allard (posthumous); David Sayles, class of ’80; Ann Eubank, class of ’84; Katie Finn Newman, class of ’89; Arthur “Pete” Huntington, class of ’94; and Andrew Henault, class of ’01. There will also be a Special Award, The Golden Avenger Award, given to Ray Johnson, Class of ‘70.
The East Greenwich Athletic Hall of Fame is an organization dedicated to recognizing the athletic accomplishments of individual athletes, coaches and teams from East Greenwich. Each year it holds a banquet to honor new inductees.
“It is really hard to pick people from the astounding list of athletes we have,” said hall of fame co-chairman Guy Asadorian. “It is amazing that a little school like East Greenwich has produced so many outstanding athletes. This year is no different.”
The posthumous awarding to Roger Allard this year is being made in honor of his coaching at East Greenwich High School from 1970-84, which resulted in a state wrestling championship and a New England wrestling championship. Allard’s teams won the Suburban States in 1982-83 and the Suburban South title that same year. Allard is widely regarded as a coach who served as both a motivator and leader who he had the ability to connect with people as both students and athletes.
David Sayles was a three-sport Avenger athlete who played football, hockey and baseball. He played on State Champion teams in all three sports. He also earned individual honors being named team captain and All Division in hockey along with All State first baseman in baseball. He was scouted by the Boston Red Sox as a pitcher in the diamond sport. In 1985 he was selected as a Boston Globe All New England ECAC defenseman and was MVP of the New England College hockey program.
Ann Eubank was a four-sport athlete at EGHS (basketball, softball, track and tennis). She was the only freshman to make the hoop squad and garnered first team All Division honors and a Class B South All Star designation. As a sophomore she led the team in free throw and field goal percentage, rebounding and points at 18.5 per game. In basketball she also took home the Sportsmanship Award and in the spring was MVP on the softball squad.
Katie Finn Newman played field hockey and softball at EG and served as a wrestling team manager, then went on to college and starred in field hockey and softball. In high school field hockey she was an All Division choice as a junior and All State as a senior. In softball she was selected to first team All State in both her last two years and also captained both squads. She was an Athletic Scholarship recipient and helped the softball squad to their first ever MAAC Championship as a sophomore.
Arthur Huntington played varsity football and track at EG and varsity football at Boston University and Brown University. He was Rookie of the Year, a John Hannah-Outstanding Lineman designee, Pratt Bowl Defensive MVP (Thanksgiving Day) and team captain. In track, he was 2nd team All State in Discus and New England champ in the same event as a Junior. His senior year he made All State.
Andrew Henault competed in three sports: football, wrestling and baseball. Henault was a Providence Journal Super Bowl MVP as a Junior (‘99) and made 2nd team All State and 1st team All Division as a linebacker. He kicked the game winning field goal to win that Super Bowl in a 16-14 victory over a Barrington Eagle outfit.
In wrestling, Henault was Freshman State Champion at 135 lbs. His senior year he was captain and State runner-up at 185 lbs, while in baseball he made All Division catcher and his team won a State Championship.
Raymond Johnson racked up 1125 yards rushing and 16 TDs as a senior when he led the Crimson to an 8-2 record. He also played basketball and track. He was the EGHS Coaches’ Award winner in 1970 and also grabbed the WJAR Channel 10 Dave Sweet Award along with All State honors and All Class while leading as team captain.
The East Greenwich Athletic Hall of Fame’s annual banquet will be held at the Quonset “O” Club in North Kingstown. Tickets are $35.
