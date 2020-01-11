EAST GREENWICH—The Rhode Island Education Accountability Act was front and center on the agenda at a meeting of the school committee Tuesday night. The act, passed by the state legislature early in 2019, will require drastic shifts in the way that the district compiles and handles data on students and staff, and mandates a number of shifts in responsibilities. School board attorney Matt Oliviero spoke to the changes that the legislation will bring to the district.
“I want to give the school committee and members of the public an overview of, really, a major piece of legislation that was passed by the general assembly last year. The Rhode Island Education Accountability Act was enacted as a mechanism to improve student performance and addressing gaps in curriculum,” Oliviero said during a presentation on the legislation. “Some administrators reported that they felt that they lacked decision-making authority, and as a consequence, [the general assembly] decided to expand the responsibilities of each of the building principals and the school improvement teams. Those folks are going to be boots on the ground at their respective schools as opposed to the school committee or the superintendent dictating and going from building to building. Legislation has been passed that imposes greater responsibility on building leaders.”
The legislation also requires performance updates on each member of individual buildings, including staff who are members of a collective bargaining unit and students, which will address any alleged gaps in performance. The act further stipulates a number of requirements of district organizations, and implements a large number of new bureaucratic requirements regarding the demographic makeup of school bodies and the keeping of data about virtually everyone involved with schools at any level. One of the key stipulations is the mandating of school improvement teams to track the new regulations’ implementation and success.
“Each school improvement team shall be composed of the principal and an appropriately balanced number of teachers, education support employees, students, parents, and other business and community citizens who are representative of the ethnic, racial, and economic community served by the school,” the act states. “Provided that vocational-technical center and high school school-improvement teams shall include students, and middle and junior high school school-improvement teams may include students.”
“We need to make sure that our policies do not offend what it is contained in the act,” Oliviero said. “The school improvement teams may need to be recomposed, and they will be very involved. Very involved.”
The extent to which new responsibilities will be thrust on administrators across the district was met with a sigh of resignation by the committee, who will now have to contend with overseeing the overhaul of bureaucratic processes in addition to developing the year’s budget request. Additionally, the act may include a number of stipulations that contravene current state law. Committee member Matt Plain addressed the act’s apparent restructuring of the committee’s involvement with terminations of employees by highlighting another Rhode Island law which counteracted it. According to Plain, the act violates RI 16-13 by exposing superintendents to the process of terminating employees, during which the school board normally convenes a hearing.
The key effort now will be for the committee to instate compliance across the district, and to navigate what implications it has for the structure of schools staff organization and control over the budgeting process. The act must be implemented by the district by Jan. 2021.
