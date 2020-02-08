Contributing Writer
Few people know it today, but the land between London, Lion and Bennett Streets was once a cemetery. It clearly shows in the 1836 Lockwood map, the 1855 and 1862 Walling Atlases. The 1870 Beers Atlas shows it as a smaller area. In 1879, the Bailey & Hazen Birdseye map doesn’t show any trace of the cemetery.
In May 1851 the Town Council appointed a committee to see what surplus town land could be sold. Four months later, the Council petitioned the state for “liberty” to remove the remains from the “southeasterly cemetery” to the “southwesterly cemetery” (probably the earliest part of what became the Greenwich Cemetery). In July 1853 the town sold to Ebenezer Weeden lots 1 through 6 as shown on a map made by the committee. The land that Weeden bought bounded west on Lion St., north on Bennett St. and south on London St. Today that lot includes both 24 Lion St., on the corner of Bennett St., and 38 Lion St., on the corner of, and facing London Street.
Ebenezer Weeden (1819-1902) was the son of Edward & Anna (Garzia) Weeden. He married East Greenwich 1845 Hannah Greene (Spencer) Weeden (1822-1907) daughter of Jeremy & Sarah S. Spencer. Ebenezer worked as a laborer in 1850, a depot manager in 1860, a teamer (teamster) in 1870, he “keeps teams” in 1880, and 1900 at the age of 81, was a farmer. In 1860 his household included himself and his wife Hannah, 6 children ages 12 years to 8 months, and 7 boarders, including a stable keeper, a farm laborer, a laborer and a servant. In 1857 Ebenezer and Hannah sold the lot, with a new dwelling house on the lot, right on the corner of Lion and Bennett Streets. This original 19 x 20 ft. house is still there; but has been enlarged by a 20 ft. square addition to the south. The new owner was Emily G. Bennett.
Emily Greene (Austin) Bennett (1805-1903) was the daughter of Samuel Ward & Mary (Mitchell) Austin. She married Thomas S. Bennett (1804-1872) son of Asa & Sarah “Sally” Bennett. In 1850 they were living in EG with 4 of their children, and John was a farmer. They had at least 9 children, but 3 of them died before 1850. By 1870 Thomas and Emily were living in Smithfield with their youngest child James Eldredge Bennett, age 24, who was working in a cotton mill. Thomas was 65 years old, and not working. H died in 1872, and in 1875 Emily sold the house to Charles M. Wilkinson.
Charles M. Wilkinson (1826-1884) was born in Yorkshire, England, the son of Frank & Ellen Wilkinson. He married (1) Ellen (Crompton) Wilkinson (1846-1868), daughter of Samuel & Hannah (Needham) Crompton. They had one child, Anna B. (Wilkinson) McLaren (1867-1915). Charles married (2) Nancy (also known as Anna and Nana) Wilkinson, b. Nova Scotia, 1826, d. after 1875. Charles emigrated in 1860 and became a naturalized US citizen in 1879. He worked as a farm manager in Potowomut in 1865, a gardener in 1870, and a farm manager in 1875. His 1863 Civil War Draft Registration shows that he was 37 years old and worked as a gardener. Charles died in 1884, and his widow Nancy sold the property in 1886 to Mathew Smith.
Mathew Smith, b. Ireland 1820, d. after 1880, he married Margaret (Hughes) Smith, b. Ireland 1820, d. after 1880. They had 9 children all born in RI from 1852 to 1869. Mathew was employed as a farm laborer in 1860, and a laborer in 1870 and 1880. Six weeks after buying the property, they sold it to their 27-year-old son Mathew Smith, Jr., who was working as a teamster in 1880. Mathew Jr. built a stable on the southern end of the property, at the corner of Lion and London Streets before 1891; and sold the property in 1901 to James Rafferty. Mathew was not married at the time of the sale.
James Rafferty was born in NY state 1855 of Irish parentage; and died after 1910. He was a laborer in 1880, a railroad laborer in 1885 and a teamster in 1910. He married twice: 1) Mary, b. RI 1855, d. between 1885-1910, and 2) in 1901, Mary E., b. 1873, d. after 1913, when they sold the house and stable to Nicholas & Mary Thomas. Mary Thomas died before 1920, when Nicholas sold the property to Enoch W. & Lillian B. Warburton.
The 1927 Sanborn Atlas shows that the stable still stood on the corner of Lion and London Streets, but by 1941 the stable had been reconstructed as a very attractive dwelling house, now 38 Lion Street. The house has 4 rooms and 648 sq. ft. of living space as well as an 18 ft. wide front porch which has a great view of the cove. This reconstruction was done either before 1938 by Enoch & Lillian Warburton, or between 1938 and 1941 when Harry H. & Raffiella M.N. Warburton bought the property.
There have been a number or owners of both 24 and 38 Lion Street since they were divided in 1941. Today the owners are; since 2017, Arnold E. & Natalia Baskin, 24 Lion St., corner of Bennett St., and since 2005, Richard M. Cohen, 38 Lion St., corner of London St.
Bruce MacGunnigle is the East Greenwich Town Historian. He can be reached at greenwich1677@gmail.com. His book “Strolling in Historic East Greenwich” is available at the Green Door, 130 Main Street.
