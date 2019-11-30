EAST GREENWICH—The East Greenwich Hill and Harbour Turkey Trot will be presented by the Main Street Association of East Greenwich this Saturday, with proceeds going to benefit the Avenger Booster Club. The sanctioned and certified 5K race will highlight many of the beautiful areas of the town, including Main Street, the waterfront and hill district. Festivities will also include a 1-Mile Fun Run, crafts and music, which will allow the entire community to get involved.
A town tradition in its own right, the 5K will begin at 8:30 a.m. and the fun run will begin at 9:30 a.m. Registration for the 5K is $25 and the 1-mile is $10, and will benefit the Avenger Booster Club further supporting the activities and efforts of East Greenwich High School student-athletes through increased and enhanced community involvement, fundraising activities and recognition of both team and individual achievement. Number pickup will begin at the Varnum Armory at 6 Main St. at 7:30 a.m.
Last year’s race saw the involvement of over 550 runners and this year is likely to draw even greater attendance with prizes being awarded to top finishers in multiple divisions. Crafts, music, food and drinks will be made available through sponsorship from Dunkin’, Juice Junkie and LineSider Brewery. Runners, spectators and volunteers alike are encouraged to turn out to the Turkey Trot so that the entire community might get involved.
Town residents are encouraged also to volunteer by coming out on race day and showing support. Registration will begin at 7:00 a.m. and most volunteer duties will wrap up by around 11:00 a.m. To volunteer, members of the community are asked to contact amyecmoore@aol.com, and to note if you would like to request a specific task. As race day approaches, residents will receive more detailed information.
The East Greenwich Main Street Association is a nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing the community and impact of East Greenwich, and has contributed numerous enhancements to the town through events such as the Turkey Trot and Farmers’ Market, as well as its placing of historic EG signs and the creation of a visitors’ guide and installation of downtown directories. Other enhancements to Main Street have included the addition of recycling bins and outdoor movie nights for guests and residents alike.
As a fully-certified nonprofit, the Main Street Association can accept tax-deductible donations and seek sponsorships for its events, and encourages community leaders to help to further establish its presence within the community by sponsoring communal events for the sake of improving the lives of the town’s residents and visitors.
For this year’s race course, please visit the race website at http://mainstreeteg.org/about/turkey-trot/
