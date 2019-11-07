According to the office of the Attorney General, on November 6, 2019, the Statewide Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Maria Asciolla, 57, of Jamestown, with four counts of first-degree child molestation. It is alleged that the defendant engaged in sexual acts with a male victim under the age of 14. Asciolla is a dentist in the town of East Greenwich
The alleged acts occurred in the town of Jamestown on diverse dates between November 24, 2016 and September 29, 2018. The Jamestown Police Department conducted the investigation.
The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on November 21, 2019 in Newport County Superior Court.
