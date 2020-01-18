EAST GREENWICH—The town council voted unanimously Monday night to issue a proclamation declaring East Greenwich a Purple Heart Town in honor of local veterans who were wounded or killed in service of the nation. The proclamation means that now, every town on Routes 1 and 4 from Westerly to East Greenwich, will be called Purple Heart Towns. Town Clerk Leigh Carney spoke to the impetus for the decision.
“A month ago I received a phone call from Tiger Patrick, the commander of VFW post 916,” Carney said. “He asked if the Town of East Greenwich would consider becoming a Purple Heart Town.”
The proclamation recognizing East Greenwich is a symbolic gesture to the town’s veterans who were awarded the Purple Heart for their service. The Purple Heart is the oldest American service award still available to enlisted soldiers and is awarded to members of the United States armed forces in the name of the president, to recognize those soldiers who have been wounded or died during service against hostile forces. The medal is one of only two that bears an inscription of the soldier’s name on the reverse side, the other being the Medal of Honor.
The tradition of proclaiming of Purple Heart Towns can be traced to 1992 when The Military Order of the Purple Heart, a congressionally-chartered charity organization composed of Purple Heart Recipients, began the Purple Heart Trail system. The system is meant to create a symbolic and honorary system of roads and other infrastructure in tribute to those troops who were awarded the medal. The mission of the Military Order of the Purple Heart is to foster an environment of goodwill among the combat-wounded veteran members and their families, promote patriotism, support legislative initiatives and ensure that the sacrifices of the nation’s veterans are never forgotten.
Tiger Patrick, the commander of the Wakefield Veterans of Foreign Wars branch, was in attendance Monday and spoke to the council to give thanks to the town for its proclamation, as well as for the sacrifices of the state’s many veterans, and to let them know that they are not alone.
“You are the sixth in line, completing the chain from Westerly to Route 95, and we are really excited to have it become the Purple Heart Highway,” Patrick said. “We will be the fourth state to have declared such.”
“[The Purple Heart] is very sacred and it’s not something to be taken lightly, and unfortunately for some of our veterans, especially our GWOT (global war on terrorism) veterans, a lot of the Purple Hearts that have been awarded, aside from the physical injury, have PTSD,” Patrick said. “We are trying to get them out, to celebrate their service but also to let them know that they are not alone.”
The push to establish a Purple Heart Highway in the state is seen as a valuable recognition for local service members and East Greenwich will now join North Kingstown, Westerly, South Kingston, Charlestown and Narragansett in becoming a Purple Heart Town. Similarly, Governor Gina Raimondo declared Rhode Island a Purple Heart State in August.
Though largely ceremonial, the need to draw the state’s veterans out to be recognized and have a supportive community is as important as ever, as record numbers of veterans, particularly those who have been wounded, are far more prone to suffer from PTSD, depression and suicidal thoughts. Veterans make up approximately 6.2 percent of the population of Rhode Island, but it is unknown just how many of those veterans were awarded the Purple Heart, and there is no comprehensive dataset to trace the effects of combat-related mental health problems within the state. It is hoped that this proclamation will help those veterans suffering in silence to find meaning in their community.
“East Greenwich appreciates the sacrifices our Purple Heart recipients made in defending our freedoms,” the Proclamation reads, “and believes it is important that we acknowledge them for their courage and show them the honor and support that they have earned.”
