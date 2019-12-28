EAST GREENWICH—The town’s drug program will be co-sponsoring an event with the Kent County Prevention Coalition on Jan. 9, aimed at helping parents and youth prevent and address the problems associated with drugs being brought into the home. The event, titled “Hidden in Plain Sight,” will offer parents and youth opportunities to examine and understand how substances are brought into the home, the effects they have on individuals and families, and how to best mitigate their too often disastrous effects.
“If we can address these issues before they become chronic, that makes the whole thing a whole lot easier to manage,” said town drug program director Bob Houghtaling. “The deeper you get into these sorts of issues, the harder it is to get a hold of them.”
“Hidden in Plain Sigh”t will be split into two parts. The first part will include a mock bedroom assembled to address how and where drugs or other items might be hidden around the house and to help parents better spot signs of incipient substance use. The second portion of the event will consist of a panel presentation by both drug counselors and recovering addicts who will discuss the myriad of issues surrounding recovery, support and the things that might make a difference in navigating one’s way out of addiction.
“There will be treatment counselors and people who have suffered,” Houghtaling said. “The goal is to present strategies to prevent and support treatment and explore the ways that individuals can recover.”
The program will particularly address how teens are prone to struggle with peer dynamics, cultural norms and other factors that can lead to using substances. By engaging with experts, drug-free teens and individuals in recovery, participants will be offered the opportunity to hear the latest facts and findings surrounding substance use while also helping to build a healthier community.
The event is being put on with the support of the Kent County Prevention Coalition, part of the Rhode Island Regional Coalitions, which are comprised of seven regions covering the state. The Coalitions represent parents, youth, law enforcement, schools, healthcare, businesses, government officials and community leaders, and serve to assess the region’s substance use challenges and work together to develop policies, programs and evidence-based practices. While the organization helps to bring in experts in the fields of adolescent development, addiction and prevention, it also seeks to increase education through partnerships and collaborations within the community, and depends on the support of local volunteers.
“The coalition is a group I have been working with for a long time to build a coalition of communities to meet regularly and share resources,” Houghtaling said. “It helps to give a composite picture of the region and to see programs and challenges across the communities of the region. They have been a great resource for us.”
The group is also affiliated with Rhode Island Student Assistance Services, a statewide program aimed at prevention and intervention techniques which has been operating for 32 years. Houghtaling believes that incorporating youth into an active role in such discussions is paramount to finding better solutions.
“We adults are good at coming up with theories, but it is essential that we create a language that kids can understand,” Houghtaling said. “For all people, but especially for kids, we need to remember that substance abuse doesn’t happen in a vacuum. You don’t just roll out of bed one day and start. You have to account for family history, availability, culture and social dynamics.”
Indeed, substance use continues to be endemic in Rhode Island, with the Clinical Services of Rhode Island highlighting that heroin and prescription opioid pain relievers are the most problematic issue currently facing the state’s justice and healthcare systems. Additionally, there has been a drastic uptick in exceptionally dangerous opioids such as Fentanyl, which is 30-50 times more potent than heroin, in recent years.
Despite its façade of prosperity, East Greenwich is no stranger to such problems. The town was listed by Clinical Services as a place with noteworthy issues related to opioid use, with one to 10 deaths caused in the town every year. Across the state, opioids account for over half of all fatal overdoses. Important to how the town might combat such a problem is the fact that such substance use has been linked to mental health issues. In all, 53 percent of people who use or abuse substances other than alcohol have a mental illness, while 37 percent of those who abuse alcohol do. As such, Houghtaling considers it imperative that substance use and any solutions for it be placed in the appropriate context.
“We’re identifying the problem but also preventing it and coming up with solutions. We need to create support systems that can offer a viable solution,” Houghtaling said. “Overcriminalization hasn’t gotten us anywhere. We need to remove the shame, the guilt and the stigma, and look at this issue as a mental health condition. We need an effective solution.”
“The purpose of Hidden in Plain Sight is to give parents an added sense of awareness to the concerns that young people are presented with,” Houghtaling added. “They are abusing substances at a significant level, bringing it into the house and causing dysfunction. The intent of the event is to answer how you curtail that behavior while also supporting the person.”
Hidden in Plain Sight will be held at Cole Middle School on Jan. 9 at 6:30 P.M.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.