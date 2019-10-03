East Greenwich Police have reported that the driver in a fatal car accident on Sept. 7 will now face charges including DUI death resulting, DUI resulting in personal injury and operating to endanger resulting in personal injury.
Toxicology reports confirmed that Barbara Trojan, 60, of North Kingstown, was under the influence when her vehicle swerved into oncoming traffic on Frenchtown Road and killed Patricia Daniels of North Kingstown. The three other passengers in Daniels’ vehicle were also injured during the crash.
According to East Greenwich Police Trojan is expected to turn herself in today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.