EAST GREENWICH– Following an investigation, a North Kingstown resident will face charges for a car crash that resulted in the death of a passenger in another vehicle.
Barbara Trojan, 60, of North Kingstown, was charged last week with DUI death resulting, DUI resulting in serious personal injury and operating to endanger resulting in physical injury.
The accident took place on Sept. 7 on Frenchtown Road in East Greenwich, where responding officers located Trojan’s vehicle up against a guardrail, and another vehicle, an Infinity driven by Donna Daniels, overturned on its side.
