EAST GREENWICH—The school committee heard Monday from a number of district employees who outlined the potential impact of numerous initiatives on the committee’s efforts to craft a new annual budget. Representatives of student services, athletics and facilities all spoke before the committee and outlined their initiatives and the required funding to support them.
Lisa Hughes, director of student services for the district, spoke to the district’s efforts to create a continuous, systematic review of all out-of-district placements for potential opportunities for the return of students back to district programs, the need for an additional behavior analyst, increased training for social emotional and trauma-informed practices and more interns. Of particular note was the fact that 12.9 percent of the district’s student population now have disability status and thus have specialized needs, to which end the district has been training employees to better cope.
“We’ve adopted and trained across the district pre-k through 12, over 150 district employees including paraprofessionals, special educators, related service providers and general educators in de-escalation strategies to give everyone the skills that they need to work with students who demonstrate challenging behaviors,” Hughes said.
“We’re really building the infrastructure and support for student services comprehensively and thoughtfully based on student needs,” Hughes added. “Our vision focuses on more inclusion: working on challenging behaviors, emotional supports for students and creative programming to meet the needs of students.”
All of that effort has a cost, however, and Hughes requested an 11.7 percent increase in the district budget, from $1.68 million to $1.88 million. That number also fails to adequately capture the often chaotic nature of school needs, which can never fully be planned for.
“There are several unbudgeted expenses,” Hughes said. “It’s ever-changing and things are happening at a rapid pace. For example there are student needs that we may need such as another district placement, we may need a clinical evaluation, we may need a consultation from an expert, we may need a one-to-one nurse. So we’ve had some unplanned expenses. We’ve also had an increase from the department of education for per pupil cost from $95K to $112K.”
The increased fiscal pressure placed on the district by the state government could present a serious problem for the district in the coming year, as the need to keep local expenditures tight has become paramount to maintaining the town’s efforts to lower its accumulation of debt and improve its spending habits. The state’s increased funding requirement for students with special needs is a particular hardship given the stark rise of students in the district with such needs.
The committee agreed that it was vital the district pursue all avenues available to assist in the costs associated with dealing with disability-related expenditures, such as maintaining excellent Medicare coverage. Committee vice chair Lori McEwen also highlighted the need to better understand how disability might lead to an increased chance of disciplinary measures being placed on a student.
“I am interested in knowing how many students with disabilities find their way into our disciplinary system for things that may be the result of a disability,” McEwen said.
McEwen further stated that it would be beneficial for more psychologists to be employed to collect data on student disabilities and the intersection of those disabilities with disciplinary actions, provided student privacy was protected.
Town council member Caryn Corenthal was in attendance and questioned whether any part of the budget was dedicated to improving the performance of students with special needs.
“I’ve been here a few times for presentations of test scores and specifically scores of special ed kids, and they’ve been pretty poor,” Corenthal said. “Do you have a specific program in place that you use for kids who are not progressing as you would want them to?”
The answer was a reply of special instruction, individualization and access to general education, as well as methodological best practices. In short, there is no specific line-item dedicated to ensuring better test scores but, rather, a series of interconnected efforts aimed at gathering data which will the department hopes will help students perform better.
The budgeting process will continue through the coming months.
