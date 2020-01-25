EAST GREENWICH—The school committee voted to officially endorse its vision of a graduate, as promulgated by a task force that it organized last year. The vision of a graduate is a comprehensive plan aimed at articulating the community’s aspirations for every student that graduates from the district and, as such, has wide-reaching implications for the types of values and competencies that are to be expected of students at all learning levels across the district. Alexis Meyers, the district’s director of teaching and learning, spoke to the purpose of the endeavor.
“It all began in March of 2019 when we established our task force. We secured the support of the Center for Leadership and Educational Equity (CLEE) as facilitators for our work,” Meyers said. “Our goal was to prepare [our students] for college, career and life readiness. And ultimately to develop a visual that articulates the portrait of an East Greenwich High School graduate.”
Meadowbrook principal Neil Marcaccio, who also served on the task force, spoke to the makeup of the task force and its mission more broadly.
“This task force was made up of educators from kindergarten, upper elementary, middle school, high school, we have content area specialists, administrators and some students involved as well,” Marcaccio said. “We looked at this through the lens, not only of the graduate, but also the context of each grade level starting at kindergarten.”
The task force worked closely with CLEE to measure and evaluate the types of content being learned by students and its impact on them to develop a more nuanced picture of what a graduate of the district looks like and what qualities the district should aim to better foster. CLEE is a nonprofit with a mission of providing leaders with professional learning and support to create equitable outcomes for students in Rhode Island schools.
Out of this collaboration, the task force developed a list of learner-acknowledged qualities from the aimed at furthering its initiative of developing a well-rounded ideal of a graduate. The core competencies addressed were based on content, social-emotional and contextual knowledge, and were measured according to their effect on competency in a number of areas with the ultimate purpose of ensuring that the district’s graduates would be “globally relevant.” East Greenwich High School principal Michael Podraza spoke to the conclusion the task force arrived at.
“A graduate of East Greenwich public schools is knowledgeable, connected, reflective and competent,” Podraza said.
According to a flyer distributed by the task force, these core characteristics should inform every aspect of education in the district. East Greenwich graduates, it argues, should be knowledgeable insofar as they are able to develop factual, conceptual and content-based understandings across disciplines to be able to effectively transfer their knowledge of content to familiar and unfamiliar environments. They should demonstrate connectivity, not only in leveraging social group networking, but also in orienting themselves toward fostering diversity as a value for the purpose of building “collective purpose.” They should be adequately reflective enough to relate knowledge they have learned to their personal narrative, drawing comparisons form their social and emotional context to their learning in an attempt to create a positive impact on their community. And, crucially, an East Greenwich graduate should develop competency in the form of demonstrable capacities for a diverse range of skills to better communicate, problem-solve and collaborate meaningfully in any given environment.
The desire to implement such values across the K-12 spectrum arose out of the advice of previous superintendent Victor Mercurio, who was quoted in the presentation delivered on Tuesday.
“We all teach seniors,” the quote read. “Just at different points on the continuum.”
Podraza was keen to express that these characteristics had been developed by both looking at scholarship as well as actively engaging with students and the community.
“We’re taking in research, best practices, and next practices. We’re looking at the World Economic Forum, we’re listening to a variety of students and we’re taking and looking at our SurveyWorks data. We’re taking data everywhere and trying to fit it into, not only what the community wants, but what the future and our students demand,” Podraza said. “We believe we have reached, not our final destination, but our first.”
The presentation of the vision for a graduate was met with adoration by the school committee and a request for official approval was quickly passed with a unanimous vote.
“The implications for just about every word on this [flyer], it’s varied and it’s deep,” said school committee president Carolyn Mark. “I am really just so proud of our district for having come together to do this work. I think you have landed in a remarkable place. And I think that the more people become acquainted with these four different areas and how it connects to curriculum, the more people will come to have a profound appreciation for the power in what you have created here.”
The task force will now begin implementing standards associated with each of the core areas across the district, as well as developing a new, systemic assessment system to measure its effectiveness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.