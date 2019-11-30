JAMESTOWN—Jamestown resident and once-East Greenwich dentist, Maria Asciolla, was arraigned last week on four felony counts of child molestation and ordered to home confinement. It is the latest in a series of allegations that have rocked the two towns following the arrests of Asciolla and her estranged boyfriend, Kevin Ford.
Ford was charged earlier this year on charges of second-degree child molestation and was released on a surety bail of $40k with mandatory counseling. A pre-trial conference for Ford was scheduled for Dec. 12 but has been canceled and rescheduled for Jan. 6, 2020. Asciolla is alleged to have had sex and performed sex acts with a boy under the age of 14 on multiple occasions between 2016 and 2018. Asciolla’s attorney entered a plea of not guilty on her behalf.
Asciolla was placed in home confinement last week after posting a $50k surety bail and was also ordered to surrender her passport and adhere to two separate no-contact orders. Her next hearing will be on Jan. 2, as her attorney objected to one of the no-contact orders.
It is unclear what the relationship between the two cases is and, indeed, what the relationship between Asciolla and Ford is or what the relationship between the pair and the victims is. At present, the two cases appear to be related but involve different victims, and the charges against Asciolla likely came about after the lengthy investigation into Ford. Both Ford and Asciolla have been issued no-contact orders with the victims and Ford was ordered to surrender his firearms.
Though a resident of Jamestown, Asciolla has been licensed to practice dentistry in Rhode Island since the early 90s and owned Asciolla Family Dentistry on Main Street in East Greenwich, though she is said to have not been practicing in recent months. The case has also been made more complex by the number of parties involved in the charges, and the case was being handled in conjunction with the state attorney general’s office, the Department of Children, Youth and Families and Maine law enforcement, where Ford purportedly lives.
