EAST GREENWICH—Following the contentious budget season of last year, the town’s budgeting processes are set to be much smoother for the upcoming discussions, though questions do exist concerning the amount of the town’s current debts and what role will be played by its recently increased insurance deductibles in terms of cost to residents.
At a joint meeting between the town council and school committee earlier this month, a packet was circulated highlighting the $2.7 million in new debt to the town and the $5 million in new debt to the schools, brought about by the passage of a vote in November which overwhelmingly approved the taking on of new bonds for repairs to the town’s water supply system and the school district. That amount has yet to be added to the nearly $5.7 million in debt service (the amount required to keep up on interest and principal of the debt) for the town in 2021, or to the school district’s debt service of $34.9 million. At the current rate of repayment, if the town did not take on new debts, it would take over seven years to pay off the town’s debts and over 15 years to pay off the school district’s.
Though those figures are high, they have been inflated in the last decade by major projects such as the construction of Cole Middle School, which was finished in August 2011 and cost $32 million. The effort was made possible by a 30-year, $52 million bond, approved by voters in 2008. Though it may have seemed then that the town’s newly found financial stability would be best served by mitigating the number of new major projects while maximizing the efficiency of existing infrastructure, the town council is of a different mind. Instead, the town’s current capital improvement plan aims at only seeking new debt for high-cost, long-term projects, while establishing a pay-as-you-go system to meet short to mid-term needs with cash on hand.
The town’s many legal battles in recent years have also seen a stark increase in the amount of money that the town is obliged to pay to its insurers for legal services. Speaking at a town council meeting earlier in the year, council vice president Michael Donegan told the public that the town’s deductible had been raised from $5K to $100K for each case. For reference, at the beginning of the current council’s tenure this time last year, the town was facing 59 separate legal cases. That number was whittled down to a mere seven by summer’s end and is likely to stay low given the current council’s emphasis on protocol and civility during its contract negotiations. Should the town suffer even a fraction of the legal battles that the previous town council incurred, however, it could cost residents millions of dollars. The increased deductibles will affect the town for two to three more years, but could be dragged on longer should the town become embroiled in another series of costly litigations.
Another key to the budgetary puzzle is the fact that the town’s contract negotiations with its myriad of unions earlier in the year ensured that pay increases for local union workers would be frozen for the next fiscal year, allowing the town to get back on its feet and implement a cogent policy to address its financial obligations. The coming budgetary season will be the last opportunity for the town council to make the most of that opportunity, as raises begin again next year, at which point the town will have to have taken the appropriate measures to shore up any leaks in its financial practices.
