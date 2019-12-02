Crowds hit Main Street for EG's Turkey Trot Photos by Laura Paton Dec 2, 2019 Updated 15 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email 1 of 3 Laura Paton Laura Paton Laura Paton Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save About 600 runners braved the cold on Saturday to participate in the 8th annual Hill and Harbour Turkey Trot. This year’s proceeds benefited the Avengers Booster Club. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Turkey Trot Main Street Avengers Booster Club Cold Crowd Runner Benefit Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWW Police answer the call for local cancer charitySouth County groups receive Champlin fundsPet refuge seeking donationsTown proposes resolution to shoreline parking issueChariho students present ‘A Christmas Carol’Town denied MOE waiver for libraryDentist accused of child molestation confined to housePlanning board approves Matunuck shellfish hatcheryRIDOH aims to address growing antibiotic resistance in the stateA hero's welcome: Central Coventry Fire District welcomes Michael Dandurand back to work following deployment Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedCouncil debates live broadcast services (1)Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training web and telephone services unavailable this weekend (1)JROTC students join with Civil War history group to restore local veterans' burial sites (1) SRI’s Friends To Follow Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. ricentral.com daily headlines Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
