EAST GREENWICH—Members of the school committee raised their concerns on Tuesday about proposed legislation in the state’s house of representatives that would seek to clarify or change the guidance statement issued last year that barred requiring students and families to fund field trips. One of the bills is addressed at codifying the language of last year’s guidance advisory while another would allow school districts to directly solicit funds from students and their guardians to pay for school activities. Both bills have been found wanting in their current forms by members of the school committee. School committee member Anne Musella framed the importance of the bills while urging caution over their current form.
“The bills are well-intended but imprecise,” Musella said. “Some of the bills seem to add ambiguity rather than resolve it, and we would really like to get closer to that table to deal with it directly.”
Musella and fellow committee member Alyson Powell responded to the issues within the proposed legislation by asking the committee for permission to liaison with members of the state legislature as official representatives of the East Greenwich School District, so that they might share the knowledge they have acquired over more than a year of restructuring the district’s field trip policies to work within the confines of the guidance document issued by the Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE).
“We’ve done so much work in this district as the recipients of the advisory and we have spent so much time crafting policy and dealing with the practical aspects of trying to implement a policy like this that we would be remiss if we did not try to actively have discussions with legislators about any bill that might be enacted here,” Powell said. “What we are asking is if this body would allow us to speak formally for this body in moving forward and trying to work with some of the legislators and possibly RIDE on working on this language or testifying or writing a position paper on what we want.”
The bills in question could help or hinder the funding of field trips throughout the state as the language used in its current state ranges from ambiguous to superfluous. It is an issue that could frustrate the district’s attempts to reconcile itself to the fact that it is no longer allowed to charge students for non-extracurricular events, and is made all the more frustrating by the fact that both the legislators and the committee ultimately want the same thing.
“The bills are well-intended,” Musella added. “This body and those who introduced the motion share the belief that equity is good.”
“There have been a lot of questions in response to the advisory that we received last year, a lot of communities had no idea what to do with it and there were several districts that passed resolutions requesting that the general assembly do something about it,” Powell added. “There are some issues and possibly unintended consequences with both [of the bills] as written.”
One of the bills in question was introduced to the house by representatives Joseph McNamara, Justine Caldwell, Thomas Noret, Mia Ackerman and John Lyle Jr. on Jan. 10. The bill, H 7069, seeks to allow school districts to assess or request monetary contributions from students and their families to pay for the costs of district-sponsored field trips, dances and clubs. Another bill, H 7043, was introduced to the house on Jan. 9 by representatives Michael Chippendale, Gregory Costantino, Christopher Millea, William O’Brien and Brian Newberry, and also seeks to allow the solicitation of funds provided the district covers the cost for those students and families that cannot afford the expense. The bill does not provide for how the district would determine who can and cannot afford to contribute.
Committee member Matt Plain echoed the concern of his colleagues regarding the suitability of the legislation in its current form to the task it aims to address.
“[Bill H 7069] was an attempt to codify what are the permissible parameters regarding fundraising,” Plain said. “I question whether it achieves that intended purpose.”
The bills still have to go through the House and have companion legislation introduced into the Senate before being brought to the floor for a vote. Timing is an issue, however, as McNamara is the chair to both the Rhode Island State Democratic Committee and the House Health, Education and Welfare Committee, to which the bill has been referred. This means that his proposed legislation is likely to be fast-tracked and avoid many of the hurdles of debate that so often bog down the legislative process. That also leaves a short window for school committee representatives to get in at the ground floor and have a meaningful impact on guiding the new legislation.
The possibility of select members of the school committee lobbying for changes to proposed legislation without oversight, however, was not granted without caveat. Committee chair Carolyn Mark spoke to both the issues of the legislation as well as to the need for a committee resolution outlining what, exactly, its representatives would be allowed to push for in talks with legislators.
“The way that one of these bills has been presented is really about clarifying, not changing the intention of the commissioner’s advisory opinion. The other bill is a change,” Mark said. “But the point is: Is it even doing what it thinks it’s doing? And the answer is no.”
“I am very open to the possibility of having a subgroup of this committee pursue this,” Mark added. “[But] we may or may not all be on the same page. It might be valuable and empowering to quickly craft a resolution to make it clear exactly what the sub-group would be advocating on.”
The proposal was accepted by Powell and Musella, who will ostensibly form the committee’s sub-group to communicate with legislators on the language of the bills. In clarifying what role they hoped to play, Powell stressed that the effort was not one designed to advance any particular legislation, but to ensure quality and clarity in the crafting of legislation regarding field trip fundraising more generally.
“We’re not trying to get a specific bill passed,” Powell said. “The goal we are trying to pursue is to not have laws passed that are going to require us to then write new policies and put in resolutions all so that we have to change them again in the next session.”
The school committee will be crafting a resolution over the coming weeks to outline the scope of work to be done by its sub-group in working to guide legislators to craft a policy that is more coherent with the steps already taken in the district last year to establish a clearly codified system for the funding of field trips and the permissibility of its assorted mechanisms. An update on the process should be made between Feb. 4 and 18.
