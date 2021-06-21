EAST GREENWICH — After a day of rain and wind, the evening of June 11 turned out to be perfect for a high school graduation, and East Greenwich students were ready to get their futures started. The school’s faculty and administration as well as friends and family of the students were equally ready to have a live, in-person graduation after more than a year of uncertainty.
The night also had a sense of magic to it. Just prior to the start of the ceremony, a number of planes from T.F. Green Airport took off right over the football field where graduation was being held, but as students began to walk into the stadium takeoffs stopped, and there were no planes overhead until commencement concluded.
“We’ve been through a lot this year,” said class Salutatorian Rebecca Xu. “But you can be who you want to be, and don’t let anything hold you back. We didn’t let the pandemic hold us back.”
“It’s time for us to shape our own reality,” said valedictorian Jordan Kalinsky as she spoke about the limits the pandemic brought to their senior year, and how students managed to overcome a number of obstacles to reach graduation.
“Thirteen years ago we began a chapter that would change the course of our lives, and here we sit at the end of the novel and, guess what, you get to write the sequel all by yourself,” Kalinsky said.
“2021 has been an experience unlike any other,” said superintendent of schools Alexis Meyer.
“This class came together in middle school,” Meyer added. “And this is a monumental ceremony for all of us.”
“We learned and we grew during the pandemic,” Meyer said. He continued by saying to the students that “East Greenwich High School will always be [their] home.”
“And I hope the path you started on here, will take you to where you chose to start your life. Your next chapter starts now, and it will be the start of an exciting journey,” said Meyer.
Meyer also commended teachers and staff for their efforts in achieving what felt impossible during the pandemic.
He concluded, saying, “And remember this, be a friend to your classmates and be kind to one another.”
Principal Kenneth Hopkins, Jr., urged the graduating class to “breath in this mask-less moment… [and] be proud of what [they] accomplished here.”
“You are the class that broke through the pandemic… Many said this would be a lost year for the students because of the pandemic… but with our teachers and staff, the students proved that wrong through all their accomplishments,” Hopkins concluded.
Participating in the ceremony was the East Greenwich High School Band with the classic Pomp and Circumstance, the National Anthem was sung by members of the school chorus, students Jake Barron and Victoria Duke welcomed people to the graduation, while Madeline Curnow and Leah Valente introduced the valedictorian and salutatorian.
