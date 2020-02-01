PROVIDENCE—Representative Justine Caldwell reintroduced bills to ban the purchase of assault rifles and high capacity magazines in Rhode Island last week, and also co-sponsored legislation that would ban so-called “ghost guns” and require firearms dealers to report applicants for gun purchases to the police. In all, Caldwell has introduced or co-sponsored five separate bills related to firearms since the beginning of the 2020 legislative cycle, many of which are bills that failed to succeed in earlier years. Caldwell, along with Senators Gayle Goldin and Joshua Miller, argued that such weapons do not have legitimate purpose in society and pose a danger to the public by enabling mass murder.
“We introduce these bills year after year. In the meantime, mass shootings continue to occur in America on an almost daily basis,” said Goldin. “After particularly large tragedies like Parkland, Las Vegas or Aurora, the public outrage about our lax gun laws swells, and yet here we are, still allowing the legal sale of weapons whose only purpose is to allow shooters to inflict as much damage as possible in a short time. What is it going to take for us to stop condoning the sale of weapons of mass murder?”
The announcement of the legislation was accompanied by a press release with statistics designed to sway Rhode Islanders into favoring a ban on semi-automatic weapons, and highlighted that a 2018 poll found 60 percent of all Rhode Islanders would favor such a ban. It also highlighted the results of a 2016 poll that found 75 percent of Rhode Islanders were in favor of limiting magazines to hold ten rounds of ammunition or less.
“We introduced these bills early in the session because we believe legislation with the support of a large majority of Rhode Islanders and their senators and representatives should be heard early enough to be brought out of committees and voted on,” said Miller. “These are the weapons of choice for mass shooters, not recreational hunters. They have no place in homes, neighborhoods or on the streets. As long as they are legal, our state is inviting people to have their very own weapon of mass murder, putting Rhode Islanders in danger.”
The rhetoric used by the trio of legislators is likely to miss the mark owing to some key facts about gun ownership and use in the state and nationally. Though Miller insisted semi-automatic rifles were the weapon of choice for murderers, the AR-15 semi-automatic rifle is one of the most popular sporting rifles in the United States, accounting for as much as three percent of all firearms owned within the nation. Still, the insistence that assault weapons are tools of the trade for mass killers is a key talking point for the group, largely owing to the fact that the bills stemmed from recommendations made by the Gun Safety Working Group convened by Governor Gina Raimondo following the mass shooting in Parkland, Fl. in 2018. Since that shooting, Raimondo, Attorney General Peter Neronha, and the Campaign for Gun Violence Prevention Rhode Island–a coalition of advocacy groups dedicated to preventing gun violence–have all called for bans on assault rifles and high-capacity magazines.
“Mass shootings do harm above and beyond even the horrendous violence they inflict. They traumatize survivors, like the family in my district who survived the Las Vegas shooting,” said Caldwell. “They damage entire communities, like the people I’ve met from Newtown who may never truly recover from their psychological and emotional wounds. These devices vastly increase the amount of harm a person can do. Last year’s Dayton shooter was taken down by police within 32 seconds of opening fire. Because he used a high-capacity, 100-round drum magazine, he was able to shoot 26 people in those 32 seconds. No civilian needs that capability, and the Second Amendment does not protect our right to fire 100 rounds without reloading, or to shoot 26 people in 32 seconds. These laws pass legal muster and are a moral necessity.”
The language of legitimacy is likely to be met with some pushback and skepticism by voters as well, just as in years past, and lawmakers aiming to give the legislation a foil are likely to cite the fact that handguns account for the vast majority of homicides. According to the FBI, handguns accounted for 6,603 homicides in 2018. Comparatively, rifles and other guns (not including shotguns) accounted for 464 homicides. Critics might also point out that the language of fear and mass shootings is misleading in terms of how gun violence actually affects the majority of Americans. Of the more than 39K deaths owing to gun violence in the United States in 2019, more than 24K were suicides. There were 418 mass shootings, according to the Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit dedicated to providing accurate information about gun violence to the public.
Still, the proposed legislation could gain traction in an increasingly polemic political environment, and the sponsors of the bills have pointed to the Clinton-era assault weapon ban that expired in 2004. If the legislation were to pass, Rhode Island would become the eighth state or territory to have an assault weapon ban, following California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Maryland, New York and Washington D. C.
Bills H-7085, H-7102, H-7103A, H-7263 and H-7264 are all part of the effort, though aimed at addressing different areas of guns ownership and usage.
The assault weapon bill would bar the sale and possession of assault weapons. It contains exceptions for law enforcement and military personnel and would allow current assault weapon owners who pass a background check to keep the weapons they currently own.
The high-capacity magazine legislation would ban possession, manufacture, import, purchase, sale or transfer of any ammunition-feeding device capable of accepting more than 10 rounds. Currently, Rhode Island law limits hunters to three bullets for duck hunting and five for deer hunting. Under the bill, those who currently own such devices would have 120 days to remove them from the state or surrender them to a gun dealer or police.
All the bills were proposed last week. The high-capacity magazine bill has a total of 42 co-sponsors in the House and 21 in the Senate, including primary sponsors Caldwell and Goldin. The assault weapon bill had a total of 34 co-sponsors in the House and 20 in the Senate, including Caldwell and Miller.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.