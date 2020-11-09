EAST GREENWICH – Incumbent Democratic Rhode Island District 30 (East Greenwich, West Greenwich) Representative Justine Caldwell holds a narrow lead over Republican challenger Anthony Giarrusso as of Wednesday morning. Results are still unofficial, as some mail and provisional ballots have yet to be counted according to the Rhode Island Board of Elections.
With results last being updated at 1:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Caldwell leads Giarrusso by 342 votes. Caldwell thus far has received a total of 4,670 votes (51.8 percent) compared to Giarrusso’s 4,328 total votes (48 percent).
In a statement, Caldwell was cautious with results still pending but thanked supporters and said she would continue her work in East Greenwich and West Greenwich if elected.
“I want to thank everyone who voted for me, all the volunteers who helped with my campaign, and all the people who reached out with kindness during this unique campaign season,” said Caldwell. “Every vote matters, so I don’t want to say much about the results until every voter’s voice has been heard. But if voters have indeed chosen me to represent them for the next two years, I’ll continue working hard to serve the people of this district. Let’s work together as a community to get through this pandemic and move forward.”
When breaking down the vote thus far by town, Caldwell has received 4,332 votes (53.3 percent) in East Greenwich, while 3,789 votes (46.6 percent) were cast in Giarrusso’s favor. In the much smaller West Greenwich, Giarrusso actually leads with 539 votes (61.5 percent) compared to Caldwell’s 338 votes (38.5 percent).
In a recent release, the Rhode Island Board of Elections (BOE) stated most ballots, including Election Day in-person and early voting, would be counted by Nov. 3. There are, however, some mail-in ballots that will be tallied Wednesday morning and provisional ballots that will be counted later in the week.
“While the Board expects to count most mail ballots by Nov. 3, ballots placed in authorized drop boxes at City/Town Halls or in polling places must still be tabulated,” the release from BOE reads. “These ballots are sealed in envelopes and held in secure and sealed containers by the local Board of Canvassers and will be retrieved by [BOE] teams on Nov. 3. Partial mail ballot results will be available on the [BOE’s] website beginning at 11 p.m., but will not include these drop box ballots.”
The Board also said any still-uncounted mail ballots would be tallied by Nov. 4 and 5.
Results are still unofficial as of this time. Giarrusso could not be reached for comment.
