EAST GREENWICH—Local tavern and music venue, BLU on the Water, filed a legal complaint against the town on Feb. 12, alleging that the town’s recent amendments to its sound ordinance unfairly single out and harm the business. The complaint alleges numerous hardships and complaints in an effort to demonstrate the business was treated disparately and to a negative financial impact.
“No one is questioning the town’s ability to impose reasonable and consistent regulations and ordinances,” said BLU attorney Jeffrey Gladstone in an email about the complaint. “But, when an ordinance is selective, unreasonable/unattainable and punitive, and will prohibit the very business that is permitted in a commercial zone.”
Gladstone argued before the public and town council that the amendment to the ordinance would be “business killing” over four months of public hearings last year. That lengthy process brought out a passionate plea by residents to strengthen noise rules, and innumerable stories of lives being disrupted and wellbeing being lowered by the constant barrage of bass notes from the bar. Town council president Mark Schwager is confident that the lengthy debates held over the issue and soliciting expert witnesses and resident opinions will prove BLU’s allegations of a hurried legislative process to be unfounded.
“We had a long process of review publicly of the ordinance,” Schwager said. “We crafted it carefully to comply with all necessary legal requirements. We stand behind it.”
Gladstone argues that BLU was not given an opportunity to fairly pursue other means of solving the noise problem, saying that meaningful discussion was prevented by the absence of BLU’s expert witness, audiologist David Coate.
“I had asked that consideration of the amendment be put off for a short time to allow for BLU’s sound expert, David Coate, to address the counsel. David Coate was not available on the night of the scheduled town council meeting because of prior professional commitments,” Gladstone said. “By denying BLU the opportunity to present its expert, the town council blocked the introduction of the critical scientific analysis that undermines the facts and assumptions upon which the council relied in passing the sound ordinance amendment.”
The council did receive expert testimony, however, from its own sound expert, URI professor James Miller. The council also extended the date of public hearings on the issue by several weeks at the request of BLU’s representation. The council believes this is likely to prove allegations of a rushed or unfair process to be anything but. There is also the issue that BLU is thought to have not been in compliance with the ordinance before the amendment was enacted, as an independent investigation by ABC6 found that the business’ sound levels reached the high 70s in terms of decibels when no traffic was present.
Of BLU’s response to the amended sound ordinance, Gladstone maintains that the business was treated unfairly and that a new settlement must be reached to accommodate its desires.
“In over 30 years as an East Greenwich resident, I have never before seen our business owners treated in such a heavy-handed fashion. Courtesy and respect have been the hallmarks of our town,” Gladstone said. “BLU welcomes the opportunity to negotiate a resolution that meets all parties concerns while allowing it to continue to run a first-class establishment where it and prior proprietors have been operating for almost 40 years.”
Importantly, though the location of the business has been a well known venue for decades, allegations of rampant noise issues only began with the current establishment.
Reflecting on the complaint and the long process of getting an amendment to the noise ordinance passed, Schwager was contemplative, but self-assured.
“We are reviewing the complaint. We are going to respond in court,” Schwager said. “We are very confident that we have enacted a legally enforceable ordinance.”
