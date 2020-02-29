EAST GREENWICH—The East Greenwich school committee unanimously voted to select Alexis Meyer as superintendent of schools on Tuesday. Meyer will replace interim superintendent Frank Pallotta, who assumed the role in January following the departure of long-term superintendent Victor Mercurio. School committee chair Carolyn Mark spoke to the joy of hiring a superintendent from the town’s own.
“The East Greenwich school committee cast a wide net in the search for our new superintendent of schools,” Mark said. “Sometimes that’s what it takes to help you fully appreciate the talent and dedication that is right in your own backyard.”
Indeed, the mood was raucous and jubilant as Meyer was voted in by the school committee to an eruption of applause. The library of Cole Middle School was packed with familiar faces including town manager Andy Nota, council members Caryn Corenthal, Renu Englehart, Mark Schwager and Michael Zarrella. Meyer’s parents, siblings and children, however, stole the show for their endearing hollers of support.
“Nobody loves this town more than Ms. Meyer,” Mark said of Meyer’s qualifications for the role. “She has driven our Vision of a Graduate work, which will have profound implications for teaching and learning in East Greenwich. She is a mission-driven leader who places high expectations on herself and others. And she has a remarkable ability to bring people together and inspire them to achieve great results.”
Meyer has an august reputation and has earned the respect and admiration of her colleagues over the course of 25 years of service to the district. She originally came to the district as a social studies instructor but transitioned into administration after 10 years of teaching. After earning her master’s degree she went on to become assistant principal and then principal, before assuming her role as director of teaching and learning in 2018.
“It’s very rare to find an individual who has had such a wide variety of jobs and excelled at all of them,” committee member Eugene Quinn said.
“I believe that we will see an awesome potential fulfilled both by herself and this community,” added committee vice chair Lori McEwen.
The process to hire a new superintendent was a complex one that began four months ago when long-time superintendent Victor Mercurio announced his resignation to pursue a professorship at Johnson and Wales University. It was then that the school committee decided to hire JE Consulting, the firm of Joseph Erardi, to help direct and advise the process of hiring a replacement. The committee selected Frank Pallotta to serve in an interim capacity while résumés were collected and examined. Additionally, 14 public focus meetings were held and a survey was circulated to the community to garner input from the public on what, exactly, they thought the best characteristics for a superintendent would be, which garnered 300 responses. The process drew a wide interstate response in terms of potential candidates.
“I reported about six weeks ago that there were 24 candidates who wanted to be your next superintendent,” Erardi said to the school committee Monday. “From that the school committee, supported by the advisory committee, brought it down to nine first-round candidates. Of the nine first-round candidates, four of them were sitting superintendents and five were either assistant superintendents or had experience in central office.”
“The school committee’s work was supported by a number of stake holders,” Erardi added. “And [the committee] never lost sight of the children. This is a committee that is formed in a way that this community can be proud of.”
After the comments of gratitude and stories of Meyer’s achievements had quieted, Meyer herself took just a few minutes to express her thanks and her commitment to the district.
“I want you to know that every day I will come to work solely focused on the children who set foot here. Every child. Every day,” Meyer said. “The business of schooling, especially in our district, is excellence in teaching and learning. We will never veer from that mission.”
“To the faculty and staff, one of the most critically important responsibilities of my job now is to support you in your work. To celebrate your talent and the skills that you bring forth,” Meyer added. “Know that I am your biggest champion. Thank you.”
Meyer will officially begin her duties as superintendent of schools on May 1, but will play an active role in the transition process alongside Pallotta. It is in many ways the beginning of a new era for the district, and in other ways an affirmation of the core values espoused by the community. Meyer demonstrated a calm resolve to see the district move forward to bigger, brighter aspirations.
“There are so many exciting possibilities ahead,” Meyer said. “I am excited for our journey together.”
