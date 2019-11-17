EAST GREENWICH—Local dentist Maria Asciolla, of Jamestown, was indicted last week on four charges of child molestation. Asciolla is accused of committing sexual acts with a boy under the age of 14 on multiple occasions between 2014 and 2016 and is due to be arraigned on Nov. 21.
Asciolla, who worked in East Greenwich as a dentist at Asciolla Family Dentistry, was charged after Jamestown police carried out a year and a half long investigation into the matter. Asciolla reportedly transferred operational management of the business to another person last month, before the charges were made public. Kevin Ford, also of Jamestown, who is thought to have been Asciolla’s domestic partner at one time, was also indicted on similar charges with a separate victim.
Ford was arraigned in August on charges of second-degree child molestation and sexual assault, to which he pled not guilty. He was issued a subpoena last month and a pre-trial conference was held on Nov. 12. His bond is currently set at $40,000. Ford was also issued a no-contact order in a related case regarding felony molestation charges in May. It is unclear whether the victim, in that case, is the same as the August case.
Jamestown Police Chief Edward Mello could not be reached for comment.
