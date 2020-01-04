KINGSTON—28 University of Rhode Island students competed last month in a pitch
competition to garner support for prototypes they developed as part of an engineering
entrepreneurship course. The students came from eight different majors and worked in seven
teams to develop workable prototypes to fill current market needs. From the initial exploratory
phase to developing their prototypes, the students met their final test in a competitive six-minute
business pitch to a panel of expert judges. Though it was the program’s fifth year, the event
marked only the second occasion in which students had the opportunity to present their ideas to a
panel of judges.
“The pitch showcase creates a competitive experience for the student teams to present their
products to business and investment experts,” said Kunal Mankodiya, an associate professor of
electrical, computer and biomedical engineering. “One of the most important skills entrepreneurs
need is knowing how to speak about their company and product effectively in a short amount of
time.”
The judges panel was made up of IASO Ventures managing partner Wasim Malik, Medley
Genomics CEO Patrice Milos, BetaXAnalytics CEO Shannon Shallcross, Slater Tech Fund
managing director Thorne Sparkman, RIHub managing director Annette Tonti and verteXD CEO
Kiran Uppuluri.
The judges scored the seven participating teams based on their demonstrated knowledge of how
their prototype would fill a particular need, their understanding of the proposed customer base
and a hands-on demonstration of the team’s prototype.
The first-place team was made up of chemical engineering major Noah Burke, biomedical and
electrical engineering major Rebecca Pham, electrical engineering major Ethan Ribb and
mechanical engineering and German major Aidan Votaw. The team developed an eye exam
kiosk, called iSee, that provided users with a lens prescription that they could take to their local
eyewear retailer. The kiosk also provided customers with interactive eye-care information to
increase eye health awareness and boasted a simple user-interface that could be easily placed in a
mall, drugstore or big box retail store.
“We really learned a lot about turning a small idea into a winning concept and possibly a very
marketable product,” said Votaw. “We really liked the hands-on experience that this course
offered. It was very rewarding to physically build something and have it work.”
“Considering my teammates and I never previously worked together, we did a great job of
collaborating on our concept and dividing the responsibilities equally,” Votaw added. “We each
knew exactly what was expected of us.”
The second-place team was made up of mechanical engineering major Jordan Barbosa,
biomedical engineering major Brendan Driscoll, finance and entrepreneurship major Jack
Jenckes and electrical engineering major Eydis Embla Ludviksdottir. They created iJoint, a smart
knee brace which has several flexible sensors to measure the movements of the joint and the
diameter of the knee. The sensors communicate changes in the swelling of the knee periodically
via Bluetooth to a smartphone or other electronic device through an app, enabling the patient and
doctor or physical therapist to readily access the data.
Finally, the third-place team was made up of Electrical engineering major Joshua Clift,
Communication major Leonardo Giarrusso, Biomedical Engineering major Renee Gordon and
mechanical engineering major Rob Tampellini. The team created SlopeTech, a ski boot that
makes walking easier by implementing a locking and unlocking cuff near the top part of the
boot.
In all, the event was lauded as a great success in helping to put high-achieving students and their
ideas in front of experts and executives who might prove to be invaluable connections in the
student’s futures, and the presentations were well received by the judges.
“I found the presentations and idea conceptions very well developed,” said Shallcross. “The
outcome is certainly a reflection of the hard work of the teams and the quality of the curriculum.”
“I was particularly impressed with the teams’ approach that started with a clear articulation of
the customer unmet need and/or pain point,” said Uppuluri. “The solutions and demos were
innovative, realistic and human-centered.”
Six of the seven teams involved in the competition also participated in the Rhode Island Elevator
Pitch Competition, giving them additional real-world experience. Additionally, four students
from the course took part in the 2019 HealthHacks RI event at URI, a 48-hour hack-a-thon held
in aimed at ideating meaningful solutions to complex problems associated with sleep and
wellness.
“I encourage students to enter external competitions and continue to develop their product and
pitch skills,” Mankodiya said. “When the time comes for them to kick off their entrepreneurial
journey, I believe they will benefit from having taken this course.”
